ROOTED: A MUSICAL POEM by Jewelle Blackman & More Set for The Broadway Workroom Series

The Stage Door Foundation and Open Jar Studios will debut of The Broadway Workroom Series. Scheduled to begin on April 18th, 2024, this initiative provides four creative teams with free studio space and technical support to further the development of their creative projects. At the end of each development week, the public will be invited, at no cost, to experience these dynamic new musicals in concert at Open Jar Studios.

Tickets for each concert are free, and attendees are encouraged to make a donation to The Stage Door Foundation to help fund their programs. For tickets and more information, visit www.StageDoor.org/broadway-workroom

The first four shows selected to participate in the Broadway Workroom Series are:

LOCH LOMOND with book and lyrics by Maggie Herskowitz (The Boy, The King, and The Flower) and music by Neil Douglas Reilly (Gods & Kings)

IN THE LIGHT, A FAUSTIAN TALE with book by Kate Mulley (Razorhurst) and Nathan Wright (Manifesto: The Diaghilev Project), and music & lyrics by Michael Mott (Where the Sky Ends), based on a work by Justin Silvestri and Michael Mott.

ROOTED: A MUSICAL POEM with book, music and lyrics by Jewelle Blackman (Hadestown)

THE WORLD’S CASSETTE LIBRARY with music by Mike Nappi (Bandstand), lyrics and book by Nappi, Max Sangerman (A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical) and Sam Durant Hunter (Paris Through A Window).

A Glimpse Behind the Curtain:

The Broadway Workroom Series will provide a rare opportunity for Broadway enthusiasts to witness the evolution of new musicals, a process typically reserved for industry insiders during private "workshops" or "readings. The series’ vibe is to present glimpses of shows in their development phases, with focus on the writing and performances and less attention to production value.

Jeff Whiting, CEO of Open Jar Studios, shares his vision: Jeff Whiting remarked, "The Broadway Workroom Series is more than concerts of new work. It's a revelation of the incredible journey that new Broadway musicals undertake. For too long, this creative process has remained behind closed doors. Now, we're inviting the audience into the development process, offering them a front-row seat to witness the birth of Broadway's future hits."

About the Shows & Dates:

Loch Lomond: Featuring book and lyrics by Maggie Herskowitz (The Boy, The King, and The Flower) and music by Neil Douglas Reilly (Gods & Kings) this new Celtic musical brings to life a little-known legend which inspired the most famous lyrics of all time. With the Scottish uprising of 1745 raging around them, Lyle and James must reconcile their desire for freedom with their love for the women they leave behind, a love which will inspire a Scottish song sung the world over: Loch Lomond. The concert performances of Loch Lomond will be presented at Open Jar Studios from Thursday April 18 to Sunday April 21. Full casting to be announced soon. Tickets are free and may be reserved at www.StageDoor.org/broadway-workroom



In The Light, A Faustian Tale

Book by Kate Mulley (Razorhurst) and Nathan Wright (Manifesto: The Diaghilev Project), and music & lyrics by Michael Mott (Where the Sky Ends), based on a work by Justin Silvestri and Michael Mott. In The Light, A Faustian Tale follows Dr. Johann Faustus, an astronomer, who is accused of blasphemy by the Holy Inquisition. Guided by a mysterious being, he flees to a small town, where he meets a young scholarly woman named Gretchen, who shares his goals. Gretchen believes Doctor Faustus can use the town to begin a rebellion against the Inquisition. Together, they create a plan to resist its coming and to overthrow the power of the Church. As their plot proceeds, secrets Gretchen has hidden are discovered and Johann’s ambition is undermined by his own tormented mind. In The Light will be presented at Open Jar Studios from Friday April 26 to Sunday April 28. Full casting to be announced soon. Tickets are free and may be reserved at www.StageDoor.org/broadway-workroom



Rooted: A Musical Poem: Book

music and lyrics by Jewelle Blackman (Hadestown).

“Rooted, what does it mean to me? To be stuck in the ground like this tree.” Rooted: A Musical Poem is a contemporary fable for the ages. It begs the question what does it mean to be rooted and how does our idea of being rooted change as we grow. With R’n’B rhythms and soaring strings this magical tale is brought to life in the heart of Central Park. Dates and full casting to be announced in the near future.



The World’s Cassette Library: Music by Mike Nappi (Bandstand), lyrics and book by Nappi, Max Sangerman (A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical) and Sam Durant Hunter (Paris Through A Window). In the wake of their brother Joey's passing, estranged adult siblings Krysti, Michael and Brian uncover a box of dusty cassette tapes upon which Joey recorded countless treasured memories. A journey into their past inevitably rips open old wounds and begs the most difficult of all questions: forgive or forget? The show was selected as a featured production in Open Jar’s 2nd Annual Broadway Shark Tank in October 2023. Dates and full casting to be announced in the near future.

Tickets and Tickets Alerts:

Broadway aficionados eager to be in the audience and witness the birth of the next Broadway sensations can reserve tickets for Loch Lomond and In The Light at www.StageDoor.org/broadway-workroom. For ticket alerts for the other shows, please join the mailing list at www.stagedoor.org to be the first to learn when tickets are available for Rooted and The World’s Cassette Library.