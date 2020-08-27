ROMEO & BERNADETTE Presents Streaming Video of 'Moonlight Tonight Over Brooklyn'

The video will stream for four days only – September 7-10, with donations benefiting the Food Bank of the City of New York.

Amas Musical Theatre and the cast and creative team of Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn, have created a Zoom-inspired video of a show-stopping moment from the hit show - "Moonlight Tonight Over Brooklyn" - a Valentine to the Borough of Love. The video will stream for four days only - September 7-10 - on the Amas Musical Theatre YouTube channel - here. Music may indeed be the food of love, but our bodies need nourishment as well. To that end, donations will benefit the Food Bank of the City of New York, and can be made through the Amas portal at: www.amasmusical.org/donate.

This is just one magical moment from Amas Musical Theatre's production which ran in early 2020 and was showered with multiple honors: Off-Broadway Alliance Award nomination: 2020 "Best Musical"- Romeo & Bernadette; Drama Desk Award nominations: "Outstanding Book of a Musical" - Mark Saltzman and "Outstanding Lyrics of a Musical"- Mark Saltzman; Outer Critics Circle Award honorees: "Outstanding Book of a Musical" - Mark Saltzman, "Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical" (Broadway or Off Broadway): Judy McLane.

Romeo, yes, THAT Romeo - awakens and finds himself in 1960 Brooklyn, chasing a girl he believes is his beloved Juliet. But no, it's Bernadette, the beautiful, foul-mouthed daughter of a crime family in this wild spoof of Shakespeare's timeless tale.

Directed by Justin Ross Cohen, the cast for Romeo & Bernadette features Nikita Burshteyn, Anna Kostakis, Carlos Lopez, Michael Marotta, Michael Notardonato, Ari Raskin, Troy Valjean Rucker, Zach Schanne, Viet Vo and Judy McLane.

The creative team includes Walt Spangler (Scenic Design), Fabio Toblini and Joseph Shrope (Costume Design), Ken Billington (Lighting Design), Andrew Keister (Sound Design), Aaron Gandy (Music Director), Steve Orich (Musical Supervision/Arrangements/Orchestrations), Daniel Gonko (Audio Editor), Kathryn Wright (Associate Choreographer). Christine Viega is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by Carol Hanzel Casting, CSA.

