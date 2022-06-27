ROMEO & BERNADETTE Plays Final Performance Off-Broadway

Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn, with book and lyrics by Mark Saltzman, music adapted from classic Italian melodies, directed and choreographed by Justin Ross Cohen announced today the unexpected closing of the show due to a COVID outbreak within the company. Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona & Brooklyn played its final performance on Sunday, June 26, 2002, following 15 previews and 47 regular performances.

Originally scheduled from May 3- June 26, after two covid related postponements during 2020 and early 2022, Krebs had recently scheduled an additional five weeks of performances for the highly reviewed, New York Times 'Critics Pick' musical. However, due to positive covid tests this morning within the company and the need to prepare replacements for actors leaving the production, further performances have been canceled.

"The best laid plans of mice and men..." commented Krebs. "We thought we had everything under control for our extension, but in this tumultuous year of New York Theater, nothing goes as it has been planned. Given the many unforeseen contingencies, the extension cannot go forward. It has been a joyous 8 weeks of performances for actors, musicians, backstage crew, management and audiences alike and I am deeply sorry to see this end. "

Romeo-yes, THAT Romeo-finds himself in 1960 Brooklyn, chasing a girl he believes is his beloved Juliet. But no, it's Bernadette, the beautiful, foul-mouthed daughter of a crime family in this wild spoof of Shakespeare's timeless tale.

The cast for Romeo & Bernadette features Nikita Burshteyn (Newsies), Anna Kostakis (Romeo & Bernadette), Carlos Lopez (SpongeBob SquarePants), Michael Marotta (Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical), Judy McLane (Mamma Mia), Michael Notardonato (Romeo & Bernadette), Ari Raskin (Romeo & Bernadette), Troy Valjean Rucker (August Rush) Zach Schanne (Pippin), and Viet Vo (Viet Gone).

The creative team includes Walt Spangler (Scenic Design), Joseph Shrope (Costume Design), Ken Billington (Lighting Design), Andrew Keister (Sound Design), Daniel Lynn Evans (Hair Design),Aaron Gandy (Music Director), Steve Orich (Musical Supervision/Arrangements/Orchestrations),Kathryn Ann Wright (Associate Choreographer). Christine Viega is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by Carol Hanzel Casting, CSA.

Romeo & Bernadette was developed and presented by Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) at A.R.T./NY Theatres. The production received nominations for "Best Musical" (Off Broadway Alliance), "Outstanding Lyrics - Mark Saltzman" and "Outstanding Music - Mark Saltzman" (Drama Desk Awards) and was awarded "Best Book" (Mark Saltzman) and "Best Supporting Actress" (Judy McLane) by the Outer Critics Circle.