REVELATION: THE MUSICAL Heads Off Broadway For AÂ Strictly Limited Run

New to Off-Broadway - Revelation: The Musical will feature 36 different artists over the course of the 5 week run! 18 Artists will be part of the core cast "Troupe" and 20 will be featured as "Guest Artists" rotating into the production for a weekend.

Beda Spindola, took the stage at her wedding singing gig with an undercover Idina Menzel, on Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition. Beda, living in the Los Angeles area at the time, was awarded a year-long NYC apartment lease from an impressed Idina. Beda Spindola will now make her Off-Broadway debut in Revelation: The Musical as part of the "Troupe!".

Sarah Horn's surprise duet with a shocked Kristin Chenoweth at The Hollywood Bowl went viral and has been viewed over 3 Million times on YouTube. Sarah, a voice teacher at the time, in the audience for Kristin's concert was randomly brought on stage to sing "For Good" with Kristin. The performance had Kristen choked up and mid-sing chiming in, "Holy crap harmony!" Sarah Horn will make her Off-Broadway debut as a "Guest Artist" in Revelation: The Musical's opening weekend, May 9 - May 12!

Jordan Grizzard's audition on Season 13 of "American Idol" earned him a standing ovation from judges Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban and ticket to Hollywood! Now a full-time musician in New York CIty, Jordan will perform as a guest artist in Revelation: The Musical's third weekend May 23-26.

Conceived and Composed by Dustin Ceithamer, Revelation: The Musical presents the apocalyptic final book of the Bible, word-for-word in a riveting, visually driven, theatrically out-of-the-box musical.

Ceithamer says: "REVELATION is a play within a play. The audience is watching a group of rebel artists during the time of the apocalypse present an underground theatre piece breathing life into John the Apostle's cryptic and mysterious text. We are excited to feature a variety of artists and highlight their talent in the show, which we hope will inspire our audiences!"

REVELATION: THE MUSICAL debuts May 9 Off Broadway at The Players Theatre (115 MacDougal St.). REVELATION: THE MUSICAL The Players Theatre May 9 - June 9, 2019. Thurs (7pm), Fri (7pm), Sat (7pm) Sun (3pm) & selected Thursdays (2pm). Regular Pricing: $42 - $62.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You