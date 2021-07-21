RENAMING SHAIM to be Presented at Broadway Bound Theatre Festival

RENAMING SHAIM a play centered on overcoming sexual trauma will have a three-night run at Broadway Bound Theatre Festival - Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 8:00 pm; Sunday, September 26, 2021 @ 2:00 pm; and Tuesday, September 28, 2021 @ 8:00 pm. This non-linear, episodic, memory play is about three women's victory over adversity.

Shay/Shaim has a secret! She was sexually abused as a child! Yet, her journey to emotional freedom is complicated by the self-destructive habits she adopts as coping mechanisms. She, Danni, and Jan meet later in life when they seek therapy for their childhood trauma. It is in revealing and confronting their trauma and the stigmas they have carried all their lives that they are finally able to heal their wounds and use their experiences to help other people heal too.

Buy tickets using this link: https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/renaming-shaim/ Check out more about Alethea and Renaming Shaim on AletheaMcCollin.com!

Age Restrictions: 14+

Trigger Warnings: Sexual trauma, eating disorders, alcoholism

MEET THE PLAYWRIGHT: Alethea McCollin is a playwright, director, producer, and former instructor at Virginia State University. Her plays include Re-Naming Shaim, The Stilettos Monologues, Pastor Willie's New Church, and the musicals Christmas: Behind the Headlines, and Symbols. Alethea is a member of Dramatists Guild, the Richmond Playwrights Forum, and the Virginia Screenwriters Forum. She also serves on the Board of Directors - James River Writers, and the development committee of the Perkinson Center for the Arts in Education. Alethea holds a Master of Arts in English, and a Bachelor of Sciences in Economics and Law.