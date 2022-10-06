RAG HEAD: AN AMERICAN STORY to be Presented at Theater Row as Part of the United Solo Festival

Kahani Productions will present RAG HEAD: AN AMERICAN STORY at Theater Row as part of the United Solo Festival, Friday, October 28, 2022.

"RAG HEAD is best described as an awakened heart - that feeling of opening your heart to the world and having it touched. Sundeep Morrison creates and performs an interwoven story that leads the audience in a journey of love, hate, interdependence, and impermanence, challenging us all to be the best humans we can be."

~ Arno Michaelis, Reformed White Supremacist & Activist

On August 5, 2012 a white supremacist entered a Gurdwara in Oak Creek, Wisconsin and murdered six people. There has been an alarming and well documented increase in hate crimes committed against Sikhs, Muslims and other immigrant communities. With their turbans and long beards, Sikhs have become easy targets in the United States. There are +500,000 Sikhs in the U.S., many of whom have been subject to Xenophobic harassment or violence while over 70% of Americans don't know who Sikhs are or what their faith entails.

RAG HEAD: An American Story is a solo show written, directed and performed by Sundeep Morrison.

In RAG HEAD, Morrison explores hate, hope and American identity while portraying seven inextricably linked characters whose lives are forever changed by one hateful act.

After delayed performances due to the pandemic, RAG HEAD will make its New York City debut at the United Solo Festival on Friday October 28th, 2022.

SUNDEEP MORRISON (they/them)

Sundeep Morrison is a Queer Non-Binary Punjabi Sikh writer, actor and activist. A graduate of the American Musical and Dramatic Academy NY, their work focuses on social justice, cultural friction, inter-ethnic family dynamics and feminism. As a child of Sikh immigrant parents who are deeply connected to the Wisconsin Sikh community and were affected by the Oak Creek tragedy, Morrison seeks to shed light on the often misunderstood and misrepresented Sikh community. They resides in Los Angeles.

UNITED SOLO

United Solo™ is a theatre company based in New York City, dedicated to the genre of one-person performance. Their goal is to present solo pieces, both local and international; discover original scripts; bring creators together; exchange perspectives; and inspire creativity related to solo performance. They present solo shows on variety of platforms, including physical and virtual stages, and they provide professional training for enthusiasts around the world. The annual festival has, over more than 10 years, brought hundreds of solo productions to New York stages from around the world. Theater, dance, improv and other forms will be presented live onstage but the festival will also include additional offerings through a virtual platform, United Solo Screen.

Performance Details:

Where: Theater Row, 410 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036, United States

When: Friday, October 28th, 2022

Show: 8:30 pm (16+ accompanied by an adult)

Price: $40.00 (plus applicable fees and taxes)

