Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RAG HEAD: AN AMERICAN STORY to be Presented at Theater Row as Part of the United Solo Festival

In RAG HEAD, Morrison explores hate, hope and American identity while portraying seven inextricably linked characters whose lives are forever changed by one hateful act.

Register for Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 06, 2022  
RAG HEAD: AN AMERICAN STORY to be Presented at Theater Row as Part of the United Solo Festival

Kahani Productions will present RAG HEAD: AN AMERICAN STORY at Theater Row as part of the United Solo Festival, Friday, October 28, 2022.

This is a 16+ accompanied by an adult event.

"RAG HEAD is best described as an awakened heart - that feeling of opening your heart to the world and having it touched. Sundeep Morrison creates and performs an interwoven story that leads the audience in a journey of love, hate, interdependence, and impermanence, challenging us all to be the best humans we can be."

~ Arno Michaelis, Reformed White Supremacist & Activist

On August 5, 2012 a white supremacist entered a Gurdwara in Oak Creek, Wisconsin and murdered six people. There has been an alarming and well documented increase in hate crimes committed against Sikhs, Muslims and other immigrant communities. With their turbans and long beards, Sikhs have become easy targets in the United States. There are +500,000 Sikhs in the U.S., many of whom have been subject to Xenophobic harassment or violence while over 70% of Americans don't know who Sikhs are or what their faith entails.

RAG HEAD: An American Story is a solo show written, directed and performed by Sundeep Morrison.

In RAG HEAD, Morrison explores hate, hope and American identity while portraying seven inextricably linked characters whose lives are forever changed by one hateful act.

After delayed performances due to the pandemic, RAG HEAD will make its New York City debut at the United Solo Festival on Friday October 28th, 2022.

SUNDEEP MORRISON (they/them)

Sundeep Morrison is a Queer Non-Binary Punjabi Sikh writer, actor and activist. A graduate of the American Musical and Dramatic Academy NY, their work focuses on social justice, cultural friction, inter-ethnic family dynamics and feminism. As a child of Sikh immigrant parents who are deeply connected to the Wisconsin Sikh community and were affected by the Oak Creek tragedy, Morrison seeks to shed light on the often misunderstood and misrepresented Sikh community. They resides in Los Angeles.

Website: http://sundeepmorrison.com

Press: http://sundeepmorrison.com/press/

Instagram: @sundeepmorrison

UNITED SOLO

United Solo™ is a theatre company based in New York City, dedicated to the genre of one-person performance. Their goal is to present solo pieces, both local and international; discover original scripts; bring creators together; exchange perspectives; and inspire creativity related to solo performance. They present solo shows on variety of platforms, including physical and virtual stages, and they provide professional training for enthusiasts around the world. The annual festival has, over more than 10 years, brought hundreds of solo productions to New York stages from around the world. Theater, dance, improv and other forms will be presented live onstage but the festival will also include additional offerings through a virtual platform, United Solo Screen.

Performance Details:

Where: Theater Row, 410 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036, United States

When: Friday, October 28th, 2022

Show: 8:30 pm (16+ accompanied by an adult)

Price: $40.00 (plus applicable fees and taxes)

Ticket outlet: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2201444®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Funitedsolo.org%2Frag-head-an-american-story%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1





More Hot Stories For You


Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In On I'M REVOLTING At Atlantic Theater CompanyReview Roundup: Critics Weigh In On I'M REVOLTING At Atlantic Theater Company
October 5, 2022

Atlantic Theater Company’s world premiere production of I’m Revolting, written by Gracie Gardner, and directed by Knud Adams, is now in performances and will open Wednesday, October 5th for a limited engagement through Sunday, October 16th, 2022 Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater. Get a first look at photos here!
Photos: First Look At FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL At The Players TheatrePhotos: First Look At FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL At The Players Theatre
October 5, 2022

Be Bold! Productions continues its series of original musical adaptations of classic, time-tested literature favorites with Frankenstein the Musical at the historic Players Theatre. In the heart of the West Village, this production brings this faithful adaptation of Mary Shelley's gothic horror novel. See photos from the production.
Photos: First Look at Douglas McGrath in John Lithgow-Directed EVERYTHING'S FINEPhotos: First Look at Douglas McGrath in John Lithgow-Directed EVERYTHING'S FINE
October 5, 2022

Production photos have been released for Everything’s Fine, a world premiere one-man play written and performed by Academy Award-nominated writer, actor and director Douglas McGrath, and directed by two-time Tony Award and six-time Emmy Award winner John Lithgow. The limited engagement at the DR2 Theatre (103 East 15th Street) is produced by 13-time Tony Award winner Daryl Roth and Emmy Award winner Tom Werner.  Everything's Fine is now in previews and opens on October 13, 2022. 
Ensemble Studio Theatre Announces Casting For Marathon Of One-Act PlaysEnsemble Studio Theatre Announces Casting For Marathon Of One-Act Plays
October 5, 2022

Ensemble Studio Theatre (EST) announced complete casting today for the 38th Marathon of One-Act Plays, which will be fully comprised of work from artists who identify as Black, Indigenous & People of Color (BIPOC). This year's selection of eleven plays was curated by Co-Artistic Directors Mike Lew (Teenage Dick) and Colette Robert (Behind the Sheet). Ten plays will be presented across two different series from Sunday October 16 through Sunday November 13 at EST.
Co/Lab Theater Group's Annual Benefit Co/Lab Live! to Honor Liz Plank and Jonathan Brenner in NovemberCo/Lab Theater Group's Annual Benefit Co/Lab Live! to Honor Liz Plank and Jonathan Brenner in November
October 5, 2022

CO/LAB Theater Group will present its annual benefit, CO/LAB Live!, on Sunday, November 13 at 4 PM ET in-person at the Helen Mills Event Space and Theater (137 W, 26th) and also streaming live online.