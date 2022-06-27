Queens Theatre Presents FELA! THE CONCERT One Night Only

For one-night only, on Saturday, July 16th at 8:00 PM, Queens Theatre proudly presents FELA! The Concert. Featuring members of the original Broadway cast from the highly acclaimed Tony Award-winning production FELA!, this 90-minute concert is full of energy in constant motion.

Set against a soaring canvas of projected images, FELA! The Concert is driven by the electrifying rhythms from a live, 10-piece, Afrobeat band, with nine singers and dancers who bring to life Fela's provocative spirit. FELA! The Concert will leave audiences on their feet wanting more.

"Queens Theatre is thrilled to share FELA! with our community," says Queens Theatre's Executive Director Taryn Sacramone. "This exhilarating performance is not only fun, but also educational, and the Community Drum Circle led by the cast is an added treat. We invite everyone to join us at the Unisphere and then for an amazing performance that radiates joy in our theatre."

Prior to the performance, at 5:30 PM, members of the FELA! cast will lead a FREE Community Drum Circle at the iconic Unisphere in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, just a short walk from Queens Theatre. Open to all, the Community Drum Circle welcomes artists, students, families, and anyone looking to explore community sound-making and ritual. Participants must bring their own instruments.

To RSVP to the Community Drum Circle, send an email indicating name and number of participants to: ddandrea@queenstheatre.org by Friday, July 8th. A limited number of comp tickets to FELA! The Concert are available to students and community groups participating in the drum circle.

Tickets for the FELA! The Concert start at $25 for seating in the rear and side sections. Seating in the front section is $35. Students and seniors receive a 10% discount. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://queenstheatre.org/event/fela-the-concert/ or call the Box Office at: (718) 760-0064.