Queens Council On The Arts and Flushing Town Hall To Showcase Virtual Reading Of Musical LUCKY 88 By Marcus Yi

Queens Council on the Arts (QCA) and Flushing Town Hall are pleased to present a virtual reading of Marcus Yi's musical Lucky 88, the first musical to be set in a Flushing food court. The show will be streamed online on October 4, 2020 from 2-4pm.

Inspired by all of the food courts in Flushing, Lucky 88 uses the food court environment to explore the multi faceted lives of people that the average American might not otherwise get a chance to know. The show focuses on 3 food stalls and the people that work there: 60 year old Shen Zha Wang at the hand pulled noodle stall struggling to put his son through law school; 50 year old widow Mei Ling Fu at the dumpling stall who is ready to start dating again; and 50 year old Si Ling Xiu at the boba tea stall hiding her cancer diagnosis from her daughter.

Lucky 88 was originally scheduled to be performed at Flushing Town Hall as an immersive experience this September, but because of COVID-19, the production has been postponed. The upcoming virtual reading will showcase original songs, individual performances by actors, and elements native to the digital sphere.

Written and Directed by Marcus Yi. Video Editing by Shubhra Prakash. Music Direction by Sobina Chi. Performed by Ariel Estrada, Ya Han Chang, Xiaoqing Zhang, Charles Pang, Kaitlin Obien, Kennedy Kanagawa, Isabella Dawis, Michelle Cabinian, Andy Danh, DeAnna Choi, and Paulina Yeung.

The show was selected by local Flushing community members, or "art commissioners," as part of QCA's Artist Commissioning Program. Queens Council on the Arts (QCA)'s Artist Commissioning Program (ACP) democratizes the traditional commissioning process, which has historically been reserved for a privileged few. The program enables local community members, or "Art Commissioners" to fill gaps in American culture by awarding $10,000 commissions to choreographers, playwrights, and composers that tell untold stories highlighting underrepresented protagonists. Every year, the ACP focuses on two Queens neighborhoods: the 2019-2020 cycle highlights the communities of Flushing and Maspeth/Ridgewood. By commissioning artists to materials works resonate with these communities, the ACP aims to create a cultural sector more reflective of the diversity of Queens and the nation.

This is a free event but registration is required at https://mp280.infusionsoft.com/app/form/rsvp152

