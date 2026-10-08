Prospect Musicals CHORUS-VERSE Musical Theater Lab Writing Teams Revealed

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Prospect Musicals has announced the writing teams for their 2026 Musical Theater Lab, titled CHORUS-VERSE: Ruth Fishman & Miguel Sutedjo, Greta Gertler Gold & Greg Kotis, Miranda Holliday & Jameson May, Diana Lawrence, Kelley Makenna & AlyssaSunew, Nina Osso & Jerome Walker, Bryce Palmer & Andy Roninson, Nico Raimont, and Benjamin Walton & abs wilson.

Works generated in the lab will be presented in a one-night-only concert performance on Thursday November 12 at 7:30pm at Symphony Space (2537 Broadway, NYC) in the Peter J. Sharp Theater.

“Prospect is excited to launch the 20th cycle of its annual musical theater lab. This core company program has served over two hundred writers since its inception, and we are thrilled welcome our latest cohort to be part of that legacy of original work,” said Producing Artistic Director Cara Reichel.

Prospect's Musical Theater Lab brings together writing teams to create short musicals in response to a curated assignment. The 6-week program features in-person writer meetings, workshop rehearsals, and culminates in a public presentation of the new works generated through the lab process. This year, the lab journeys into the Chorus-verse and explores how an ensemble of choral voices can evoke new theatrical worlds. Chorus members will be selected through a special partnership with Manhattan School of Music's musical theater performance program.

The Lab concert will be directed by Prospect's Associate Artistic Director, Dev Bondarin, and the program is co-curated by Bondarin and Producing Artistic Director Cara Reichel. Additional team information, including casting, will be announced shortly.

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