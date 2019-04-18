Previews Begin Tonight For The Amoralists' ENTANGLED

Previews begin tonight for The Amoralists' world premiere of ENTANGLED, written by Amoralists 2018/2019 'WRIGHT CLUB authors Charly Evon Simpson and Gabriel Jason Dean, and directed by Kate Moore Heaney. ENTANGLED is PLAY 4 of RICOCHET: An Amoralists Anthology about Surviving an American Epidemic.

ENTANGLED runs from April 18 - May 11, 2019 in a limited engagement at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at the A.R.T./New York Theatres, located at 502 West 53rd Street between 10th and 11th Avenues. Opening night is April 29.

Performances are Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm with additional shows on Monday, April 29 at 7:30pm and Wednesday, May 8 at 7:30pm (no show on Thursday, May 2). The running time is 90 minutes. Tickets are $20 - $30. Purchase at https://Amoralists.com.

In the aftermath of a mass shooting in NYC, the black mother of a victim and the white brother of the shooter try to make sense of what happened, each individually grappling with a soul-shattering experience that few understand. An exploration of loss and survival, ENTANGLED is the story of two strangers connected by tragedy in a nation still struggling to see itself for what it is.

The cast includes James Kautz and Naomi Lorrain.

The production team includes Andrew Diaz (Scenic Design), Christina Watanabe (Lighting Design), Matt Otto (Sound Design), Angela Harner (Costume Design), Kate Freer (Projection Design), Kateryna Turkalo (Production Stage Manager), Jessica Kazamel (Producer) and Danica Novgorodoff (Show Art).

RICOCHET: An Amoralists Anthology about Surviving an American Epidemic, features four boundary-pushing original, intersecting plays that follow a community as it copes with the aftermath of a mass shooting. Written by The Amoralists 2018/2019 'WRIGHT CLUB playwrights, Gabriel Jason Dean, Charly Evon Simpson, and James Anthony Tyler, the season also features a series of original graphic novels created by Danica Novgorodoff.

The Amoralists are a diverse collective of uncompromising artists. Founded in 2006, they produce original work that confronts the American condition in all its complexity. Their stories are emotionally charged and character driven, a place where politics and perspectives collide and no side emerges unscathed. Explosive, vital, raucous and raw, they do theatre, no moral judgement.

From New York Times' Critics' Pick productions and world premiere work from writers including Adam Rapp, Emily Schwend and Ken Urban, THE AMORALISTS bring audiences stories that are incisive, at times outrageous, and always entertaining. With a cadre of artists known for their raw and visceral performance style, "nobody else weds old-fashioned realist structure to working-class-hero lunacy quite this way" (Time Out New York). Now in their 11th season, "THE AMORALISTS have cemented their reputation as the most promising, crowd-pleasing ensemble to emerge downtown" (The New York Times). For more info visit https://Amoralists.com, Like them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/theamoralists, and follow on Twitter (https://twitter.com/TheAmoralists) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/theamoralists) at @TheAmoralists.

The A.R.T./New York Theatres are a project of the Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York (A.R.T./New York), which provide state-of-the-art, accessible venues at subsidized rental rates, plus free access to top-line technical equipment, so that the city's small and emerging theatre companies can continue to experiment, grow, and produce new works. Founded in 1972, A.R.T./New York is the leading service and advocacy organization for New York City's 400+ nonprofit theatres, with a mission to assist member theatres in managing their companies effectively so that they may realize their rich artistic visions and serve their diverse audiences well. They accomplish this through a comprehensive roster of real estate, financial, educational, and community-building programs, as well as research, advocacy, and field-wide initiatives that seek to improve the long-term health and sustainability of the industry. Over the years, A.R.T./New York has received numerous honors, including an Obie Award, an Innovative Theatre Award, a New York City Mayor's Award for Arts & Culture, and a Tony Honor for Excellence in the Theatre. For more information, please visit https://www.art-newyork.org.





