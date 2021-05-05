Preston Max Allen, Emily Feldman and More to Take Part in Third Session of Roundabout TheatreLab

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the third session of Roundabout TheatreLab, a program of interactive workshops designed to connect audiences interested in exploring the crafts of theatrical writing and directing, directly with Roundabout artists.

The next TheatreLab will begin in June offering five course options with five instructors: Writers Preston Max Allen, Emily Feldman, Kareem M. Lucas and Daniel Zaitchik and Director Jess McLeod.

The length and structure of each interactive workshop is determined by the artists, to best suit their subject matter. All courses will be strictly limited in attendance.

All enrollment fees will go directly to the artists.

Preston Max Allen (We Are the Tigers) will teach "Songwriting and Storytelling for Original Musical Theater," a lab aimed to bring musical theater ideas to life through the exploration of character development and songwriting style.

Emily Feldman (Core Writer, Playwrights Center) will teach "Starting Something New," a lab that explores what to do when you have an idea and strategies for how to move from "idea" to a new play.

Kareem M. Lucas (The Maturation of an Inconvenient Negro (or iNEGRO)) will teach "The Many Faces of the One Person Show," a lab designed to study and critically engage with solo artists' work, in order to learn about approach to story, character, and structure.

Jess McLeod (Resident Director, Hamilton Chicago) will teach "Directing Sociopolitical Theatre," a directing lab that will include revivals, new work, community engagement and creating & connecting across platforms.

Daniel Zaitchik (Darling Grenadine) will teach "One Voice: Writing Music & Lyrics Alone," a lab specifically for solo songwriters, celebrating the mysterious process of collaborating with oneself.

For more information about the Roundabout TheatreLab or to enroll, visit Roundabout TheatreLab.