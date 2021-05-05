Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Preston Max Allen, Emily Feldman and More to Take Part in Third Session of Roundabout TheatreLab

Additional writers taking part include Kareem M. Lucas and Daniel Zaitchik.

May. 5, 2021  
Preston Max Allen, Emily Feldman and More to Take Part in Third Session of Roundabout TheatreLab

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the third session of Roundabout TheatreLab, a program of interactive workshops designed to connect audiences interested in exploring the crafts of theatrical writing and directing, directly with Roundabout artists.

The next TheatreLab will begin in June offering five course options with five instructors: Writers Preston Max Allen, Emily Feldman, Kareem M. Lucas and Daniel Zaitchik and Director Jess McLeod.

The length and structure of each interactive workshop is determined by the artists, to best suit their subject matter. All courses will be strictly limited in attendance.

All enrollment fees will go directly to the artists.

Preston Max Allen (We Are the Tigers) will teach "Songwriting and Storytelling for Original Musical Theater," a lab aimed to bring musical theater ideas to life through the exploration of character development and songwriting style.

Emily Feldman (Core Writer, Playwrights Center) will teach "Starting Something New," a lab that explores what to do when you have an idea and strategies for how to move from "idea" to a new play.

Kareem M. Lucas (The Maturation of an Inconvenient Negro (or iNEGRO)) will teach "The Many Faces of the One Person Show," a lab designed to study and critically engage with solo artists' work, in order to learn about approach to story, character, and structure.

Jess McLeod (Resident Director, Hamilton Chicago) will teach "Directing Sociopolitical Theatre," a directing lab that will include revivals, new work, community engagement and creating & connecting across platforms.

Daniel Zaitchik (Darling Grenadine) will teach "One Voice: Writing Music & Lyrics Alone," a lab specifically for solo songwriters, celebrating the mysterious process of collaborating with oneself.

For more information about the Roundabout TheatreLab or to enroll, visit Roundabout TheatreLab.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
John Bolton
John Bolton
Kyle Taylor Parker
Kyle Taylor Parker
AlIce Ripley
AlIce Ripley

Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories
TRIFLES to Stream on The Metropolitan Virtual Playhouse Photo

TRIFLES to Stream on The Metropolitan Virtual Playhouse

Kristen Adele Calhoun and Mildred Lewis to Close Out CONSEQUENCES Series Photo

Kristen Adele Calhoun and Mildred Lewis to Close Out CONSEQUENCES Series

CHICK FLIX Announces Off-Broadway Cast Photo

CHICK FLIX Announces Off-Broadway Cast

VIDEO: Melissa Errico, Melissa Manchester, Tony Orlando & More Perform Remix of COVID- Photo

VIDEO: Melissa Errico, Melissa Manchester, Tony Orlando & More Perform Remix of COVID-19 BLUES


More Hot Stories For You

  • North Coast Repertory Theatre Announces 40th Season
  • Photo Flash: First Look at Virtual OC Premiere Of THE STORY OF MY LIFE
  • The Orange County Women's Chorus Invites You To Zoom Out
  • Pacific Symphony Presents LA TRAVIATA Reimagined