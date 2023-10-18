Playwright Elizabeth Coplan to Make Off-Broadway Debut with World Premiere of TIL' DEATH

Seattle playwright Elizabeth Coplan's new dark comedy 'Til Death will have its World Premiere in November in New York City. 'Til Death marks Coplan's Off-Broadway playwright debut. The production is directed by Abingdon Theatre's Artistic Director Chad Austin, Abingdon also serves as producer. The strictly limited engagement runs November 19 to December 23 at Theatre 5 at Theatre Row in New York City. Opening night is scheduled for November 30.

"Ever hear of a 70-year-old having their play debut Off-Broadway? Me neither. Yet, thanks to this visionary team, here we are. If just getting on the boards weren't enough, to see a production of this immense caliber come together during these tough times? I'm thrilled!," shared Coplan.

Coplan who is nearly 70, turned her personal loss into the groundbreaking play cycle, Grief Dialogues. In addition to 'Til Death, she wrote the award-winning play Hospice: A Love Story Story (performed in Seattle, WA; Sedona, AZ; and in LA at The Group Rep). Her play Honoring Choices had successful BIPOC and multicultural productions and became a festival favorite short film. The Choice is co-written with her husband, Scott. Coplan is the Out of Grief Comes Art podcast creator and a collaborator on The A Chronicles, a theatrical series about reproductive rights. She is also an author, educator, and member of The Dramatists Guild.

About 'Til Death

In 'Til Death, one mother's choice unveils a family's long-buried secrets. As Mary's life-altering decision sends shockwaves through her loving-but-turbulent family, they all must confront their past, reconcile the present, and pick up the missing pieces in the process.

'Til Death stars two-time Tony Award Winner Judy Kaye (Nice Work If You Can Get It), Tony Award nominee Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde), Michael Lee Brown (Dear Evan Hansen), Whitney Morse (The Violet Sisters), Dominick Laruffa Jr. (The Irishman), and Amy Hargreaves (Homeland).

Performances take place at Theatre Row, Theatre 5, 410 West 42nd Street (btw 8th and 9th avenue), New York, NY 10036. Performances run Tuesdays - Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 2pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 3pm. Tickets and additional info are available at Click Here.

On Friday, December 8 Coplan will moderate a special talkback featuring Chad Austin (Abingdon Theatre's Producing Artistic Director), and Wesley Fruge (Intiman Theatre's Managing Director) on The Future of Non-Profit Theater from Coast-to-Coast.

More about Grief Dialogues

Coplan is the founder and chief playwright, started the Grief Dialogues in 2016 as a theatrical expression opening new conversations between grievers, those with terminal and chronic illness, and the health care providers who serve them.

In 2019 she joined forces with Virginia Mason Palliative Care Program to create an evening of short plays followed by a moderated discussion. As COVID-19 developed, they noticed a massive increase in demand for caregivers and medical providers. They transitioned their performances to online platforms to provide their content in a safe and accessible way.

Since its inception, Grief Dialogues has blossomed into a massive community conversation focusing on all things related to death, dying, and grief. Today, they offer resources for patients, families, and caregivers; stories from artists and authors through Grief Dialogue Stories; and ongoing events, networking and conversation starters on social media platforms. www.griefdialogues.com - www.instagram.com/grief.dialogues

To find out more about Elizabeth please visit www.elizabethcoplan.com - www.dramatistsguild.com/members/elizabethcoplan.

www.instagram.com/elizabethcoplan