Players Theatre Reveals 12th Annual NYC Short Play Festival Participants

In just a few short weeks, The Players Theatre Short Play and Musical Festival -NYC -is back and ready for action in the city that never sleeps.

Marking the midway point of 2023, the NYC-themed festival celebrates the of their 12-year run of the tri-annuals short play festivals. Audiences will delight in the work of sixteen playwrights whose original short plays, chosen by the SPF team, will be presented. Each week, five or six short plays will appear onstage, and a "Best of the Week" production will be selected by audience vote.

In addition to having a connection to NYC, this year's plays embrace the humor, love, and idiosyncratic nature of life, both in the city and on a personal level. Anyone looking for an evening of entertainment that examines both the existentiality and the absurdity of life in the Big Apple will find it at SPF NYC.

"The NYC fest is about both the minute details of living in the city and the power such a special place holds in our lives, coloring the way we see relationships and ourselves," says Artistic Director Brenda Bell. "It really makes you appreciate everything the city has to offer-and also to laugh at the things that are less than ideal!"

The NYC festival runs from June 8 - 25, 2023, Thurs, Fri, & Sat 7pm, Sun 3pm in the 3rd floor Steve and Marie Sgouros Black Box located at 115 MacDougal Street in the West Village at the Players Theatre.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at: Click Here or at the box office. A complete listing of the plays is below.

The Short Play and Musical Festival (SPF) is presented three times a year and welcomes all to submit. The next theme is Boo! in October. Follow SPF on Instagram @beboldproductions and on the Facebook page Be Bold Productions.

Week 1: June 8 - 11

"Low Bar" by Julianne Mason

"Just a Cockroach" by Jacob de Guzman-Lawson

"Amazons of Tomorrow" by Rex McGregor

"Twin Towers" by Esther Caporale

"Art Lovers" by William Zolla II

Week 2: June 15 - 18

"Garbage Wars" by Adam Ilardi

"Six Incidents" by Michael Rendino

"Rip Tide" by Marjorie Conn and Joe Quattro

"It's for the Plot" by Grace Schofield

"Oh, Those Eyes!" by David Christopher

"Myles to Go" by Annie Brown

Week 3: June 22 - 25

"New York Yoga" by Matt and Ariel Aliza Sanders

"Unpacking" by Jackson Bradshaw

"Saving Funny Girl" by Charles Rix

"Romeo and Juliet Visit New York" by Risa Lewak

"Podunk" by David Taylor Little