Players Theatre Celebrates 35th Show Staged Via Self-Production Residency

just opened its 35th show since the program's launch back in 2017. After Happily Ever After, which opened on May 5, recently extended its run until Sunday, May 29 at the Steve and Marie Sgouros Theatre. This makes After Happily Ever After the first production to receive an extension through the Self-Production Residency.

The Players Theatre first established its Self Production Residency out of necessity. Michael Sgouros, Artistic Director of The Players Theatre, was approached by Richard Fry. An alumnus of BMI's Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop, Fry expressed that advanced writers who graduated from the workshop had little opportunity beyond staged readings and festivals.

"Our residency provides a way for writers to self-produce their shows and recoup much, if not all of their expenses," Sgouros adds. Unlike traditional readings and festivals, shows that go through the Self-Production Residency can present their shows in front of a paying audience.

In order to qualify for the Self-Production residency, authors must submit a script, creative team bios, casting requirements, and sample tracks for musicals. If selected, authors will receive mentoring from Players Theatre staff and a subsidy for the show's budget.

Roger Griffin, book writer and producer of After Happily Ever After, was first introduced to The Players Theatre Self Residency workshop by colleagues in TheaterMakers Studio, founded by Tony Award-winning producer Ken Davenport. After Happily Ever After also features songs by BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop alumni Susan Di Lallo and Stephen Weiner.

After Happily Ever After is a new fairytale musical comedy for grownups. Red Riding Hood is obsessed with men who are wolves. The Three Pigs are forced to part company. And the Frog Prince is in trouble - again! "The End" is just the beginning as 6 actors play 41 characters the Brothers Grimm could never have imagined!

After Happily Ever After is directed by John Plumpis with music direction by Andrew Wheeler and choreography by Nellesa Walthour. After Happily Ever After also features costume design by Julie Saltman and lighting design by Jessica Choi. This production stars Bradley Ford Betros, Kieran Danaan, Craig Jackson, Taylor Rey, Claudia Smith and Remi Veronica.

Tickets are $52-$72. To purchase tickets, please visit theplayerstheatre.com or call 212-475-1449. To learn more about After Happily Ever After, please visit afterhappilyeveraftermusical.com or follow the show on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok (@AfterHappilyMusical). Join the conversation with #TheEndIsTheBeginning.

