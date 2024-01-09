RJTheatre Presents PLASTERS, February 7- 11

RJTheatre presents PLASTERS, February 7th-11th at The Flea Theater, 20 Thomas Street, NY, NY, 10007.

This limited run is the first leg of our 'Plasters International Tour'. Kicking off at the Flea Theater, this February, the tour will continue in LA, Berlin, Rome, London, and Tel Aviv, in 2024-25.

'What does 'true' mean?' You can only tell a story so many times before it morphs into something else. So by the end, who's to say what was real?

"A snapshot of human life", Plasters debuted at The Edinburgh Festival Fringe, 2021.

An intimate window into the mind of a young woman, who is struggling to piece together her own recollection of what's happened. Join Tessa as she tries to understand what is true and what was real, taking an in-depth look at something she doesn't want to see.

Plasters challenges our ideas and perception of memory. Exploring "what if", "what was", and "what could have been", this one act play speeds through a relationship, and slows down to take an in depth look at the moment you realize that you and the person you love are not having the same conversation.

Founded in London in December of 2020, The RJ Theatre Company is dedicated to producing new work. The material we look for is intimate, raw and simple. The theater we create is supremely real; focusing on the moments that define who we are, and who we grow to be. Our goal is to examine and explore the little things that make us human.

Our members come from all over the world, as does the material we produce. We form a dedicated team of actors, writers, directors, producers, designers, etc, for each of our projects individually, so that we have the opportunity to collaborate with many exceptional individuals along the way. We can't wait to share our work with you.

Recent productions include: CHARLIE- An intimate family drama, touching on choice, loss and moving on. Set in modern day America, our story is colored by recent and ongoing changes in women's rights laws. Exploring multiple relationships and family dynamics, our characters all reach a point of no return, and are forced to learn how to say goodbye. Originally staged at TheatreLab in November 2023, Charlie was RJ Theatre's Off Broadway Debut.

PLASTERS - Summer of 2021, Plasters was our company debut at Edinburgh Fringe.

HAMLET - Our hour-long production is an honest and complex portrayal of Hamlet, giving the audience a chance to look into the prince of Denmark from the inside out. Hamlet's failed relationships with other people, the memories that haunt him, the inadequacy and the guilt he feels, the dichotomy of his existence and his lack of ability to integrate the different facets of himself, create a complex, volatile, unpredictable and at times dangerous young man.

FRAGMENTS: Our first annual Off Broadway Showcase, workshopping our two newest works, Brutus and Portia and I can't sleep, both by Emma Tadmor.

Emma Tadmor is an Israeli-American writer, director and actor. Her first play 'Plasters' premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2021. Her work has been called 'compelling and evocative', by publications such as TheList, The Edinburgh Reporter and TheStageUK. Her second original play, Charlie, premiered at TheaterLab in November of 2022. Emma adapted and directed an hour long production of Hamlet, which went up at the Flea Theater in May- June 2023. Emma has worked with notable directors and actors from all around the world, from RADA's Gary Lagden to Netflix' Casimere Jollette. Emma is a founding member and artistic director of the RJ Theatre Company.

Tessa / Andrea: Maria Müller is a NYC based actor, writer, producer, and Co-Artistic Director of Et Alia Theater. Her most recent acting credits include Where Are You? (New York), directed by Sim Yan Ying "YY" as part of Mabou Mines' SUITE/Space program, White Rabbit Red Rabbit at Theater for the New City, and two feature films: No Tomorrow and Eight to Nine O'clock, both currently in post-production. She was also a speaker at the 2023 National Women's Theatre Festival. Her work has been featured in multiple national and international publications, as well as in a book. She holds a BFA from NYU.

Christopher / Sebastian: Rupert is a multi-award winning British stage and screen actor with credits in the US, Europe, and the Middle East. After graduating from Columbia University (BA Architecture), he shifted his focus towards acting, completing a One Year Conservatory at The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute. Lead credits include feature film "The Falconer" (AppleTV), the original Off-Broadway production of "Bard Overboard" (SoHo Playhouse), and the short film "Promise" (Post-Prod). Most recently he performed as Hamlet in RJ Theatre's production of "Hamlet Split Apart" (The Flea).

Creative Team

Sound Designer: Julianne Mason is a Sound Artist, Sound Designer, and Singer who is excited to debut her first standalone sound art piece at Gallatin Arts Festival. Her love for Sound Design grew as an undergrad at Boston College, as she discovered it was a great way to synergize her music and theatre majors. Her professional work has included freelance theatrical productions as well as working as a content producer for Film, TV, and Advertising. She is Sound Designing her first Off-Broadway show Brilliance at The Players Theatre in early April. She currently lives in Hell's Kitchen with her two black cats, Darth Maul and Drogon.

Lighting Designer: Adrian, a talented Chinese-American Lighting Designer based in New York City brings a unique blend of creativity and technical know-how to each project. Despite not having a formal degree in lighting design, Adrian has honed their skills through five years of hands-on experience in the field. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for innovation, Adrian creates lighting environments that are not only beautiful but functional.

Associate Director: Bea is a British actress, currently based in New York and London. Having first trained in the UK, she moved to the US to further her education at both The American Academy of Dramatic Arts and The Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. It was here in New York, equipped with a strong background on the Stage, that she began to delve into the world of Screen, delivering deeply compelling and refined performances, each indued with a keen sense of humanity. Notable theatre credits include, Romeo and Juliet (Thomas Ranae, NYC), Belfast Girls (Nicola Murphy, NYC), The Tempest, (Mark Akrill, London) and recent film work includes Daisy (Rex Money, Post-Prod) and Eight Miles High (Phene James) and the multiple award winning Cut Out (Phene James). Bea was the Associate Director for RJ Theatre's Off Broadway production of Hamlet at The Flea Theater.

Stage Manager: Caden Cox is an actor, writer, and stage manager. He is excited to be back in NYC and working with the most wonderful people. Caden has previously worked Off-Broadway on Rewind: An 80's Pop Musical and Hit the Wall and Off-Off Broadway with Eurydice and Assassins (LSTFI) to name a few. He has also worked as an actor on several films, TV shows, and commercials both in Texas and New York. His writing has also been published and featured twice in the Western States Communications Association's USRC, while also winning Top Paper Awards. Caden is grateful to the entire Hamlet team and the amazingly talented cast. cadencox.info | @cadencoxofficial





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2MvnrDxTyDg