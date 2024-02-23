Pipeline Theatre to Present Off-Broadway Premiere of HOUSE OF TELESCOPES This Spring

Pipeline Theatre Company will present House of Telescopes by Kairos Looney, which marks the playwright's Off-Broadway debut. Directed by Lyam B. Gabel, House of Telescopes is a coming of age transgender fantasia that features a cast of 16 predominantly trans or non-binary performers. It runs March 22 – April 21, 2024, at the Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T/New York Theatres. Tickets are now on sale.

Welcome to Ari's rickety Minneapolis home, inherited from a possibly gay Aunt. The garage has been remade into Lila's tattoo studio, and the garden might soon house goats. Upstairs, Fable is casting spells in search of elders, while Sherman sits on the roof considering a new name. Across the country, Daphne's memories have grown a mind of their own and are currently shambling their way down the interstate in a makeshift physical form. In this house, identity is mutable, the boundaries between our own world and the next are thin, and acceptance can come from the least expected of places - found community, chosen family, ghosts, and even demons.

Playwright Kairos Looney remarked, “House of Telescopes asks the audience to imagine a new world that at once cherishes trans people of color and refuses to leave anyone behind. In lovingly weaving together the imperfections of a chosen family and the missteps of a family of origin, House of Telescopes contends that while we cannot be perfect, nor always predict how a system of oppression will act through us, every person has the capacity to change. The play also speaks directly to the trans community about pervasive issues of gatekeeping, perfectionism, and martyrdom. All told, House of Telescopes endeavors to demonstrate how trans liberation will free us all.”

The 16 member ensemble cast for House of Telescopes includes Abdu Garmazi, Al Piper, André Jordan, Andreas Pliatsikas, Daxx, Francesca Fernandez, Gwynne Wood, Joshua David Robinson, Joyah Dominique, Kris Carrasco, LA Head, Lisa Stephen Friday, Noa Graham, Rai González, Ren King and Trinity G. Ross.

The creative team includes Aya Aziz (composer, music director, band leader), Melpomene Katakalos (scenic design), Andre Segar (lighting design), Travis Joseph Wright (sound design), Joseph Amodei (media design), Bass/Valle Casting / Gama Valle -- (casting director), Bass/Valle Casting / Gregory Jafari Van Acker (casting associate), and Kyra Bowie (production stage manager).

Twenty-eight performances of House of Telescopes will take place March 22 – April 21, 2024, at the Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T/New York Theatres, located at 502 W 53rd St in Manhattan. Critics are welcome as of Friday, March 29 for a press opening on Wednesday, April 4. Performances take place Wednesdays–Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 2pm and 7pm, and Sundays at 5pm. The anticipated running time is 110 minutes.

Tickets are $30 general / $50 reserved, March 24–April 3; $35 general / $55 reserved, April 4–14; and $45 general / $65 reserved, April 17-21. Additionally, 10 tickets will be available at a Pay What You Can price for each performance. All tickets can be purchased at www.pipelinetheatre.org. Standard ticketing fees apply.

About the Artists

Kairos Looney

(Playwright) is a theatremaker, an organizer, illustrator and educator creating work with loved ones on Lipan Apache, Coahuiltecan, Comanche and Tonkawa lands, known imperially as Austin, Texas. They write dreamy, unruly plays that refuse monogenre, flipping between speculative fiction to love letter to Theatre of the Ridiculous. Their one-person-show-meets-punk-rock-concert, Salt Kid Watches Brooklyn Burn premiered at Joe‘s Pub in the 2017 Downtown Urban Arts Festival. They want desperately to take out the seams ribbing this world and practice different ways of relating to one another.

Lyam B. Gabel

(Director) is a trans* director, performance-maker, and community archivist. He lives between the mountains of Eastern PA and NYC. They are currently making DADDY, a performance, oral history archive, and public health resource about pregnancy in a transmasculine body. Their work, the dance floor, the hospital room, and the kitchen table made from 32 interviews exploring queer care received a NPN commission, toured including the TCG meeting in 2022, and was exhibited at the Prague Quadrennial. They have developed work at Ars Nova, Judson Church, Kelly Strayhorn, Pipeline, Ashland New Plays Festival, The Theater Offensive, and The New Orleans CAC among others. Lyam co-created and co-directed Alleged Lesbain Activities, a touring musical about the history of lesbian bars using over 35 oral histories and funded by NPN, the MAP fund and the NEFA National Theater Project. Lyam just finished working as Associate Director on the adaptation of P. Carl's memoir Becoming a Man at A.R.T. and next is co-directing Amm(i)gone by Adil Mansoor at Woolly Mammoth Theatre. Drama League Resident 2023 and 2021, Drama League Fellow 2017. Assistant Professor at Lehigh University. www.lyambgabel.com