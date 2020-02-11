Photos/Video: First Look at WHERE WE STAND, Opening Tonight at WP Theater

Production photos and video have been released of the World Premiere of playwright and performer Donnetta Lavinia Grays' WHERE WE STAND - co-presented by WP Theater and Baltimore Center Stage - opening Off-Broadway tonight, Tuesday February 11, 2020, at WP Theater (1262 Broadway, NYC).

WHERE WE STAND stars Grays (Men on Boats, In The Next Room [or The Vibrator Play]), who will alternate select performances with David Ryan Smith (One Man, Two Guvnors; Passing Strange) beginning February 15. Directed by Tamilla Woodard (Hadestown Associate Director), previews began Off-Broadway on Friday, January 31 at WP Theater. The limited engagement will run through March 1, 2020 before playing Baltimore Center Stage from April 2-26, 2020.

In a town running low on compassion, an exile seeks forgiveness, forcing the community to decide between mercy or justice. A storyteller spins a tale of a lonely soul tempted by the devil's kindness on a fateful trip to the crossroads. Where We Stand is an epic fable of penance filled with humor, heart, and music. This world premiere production brings together two WP Lab alums: rising-star playwright/performer Donnetta Lavinia Grays (Last Night and the Night Before) and director Tamilla Woodard, whose smash hit 3/fifths The New York Times called "extraordinary" and "relentlessly provocative."

The creative team for Where We Stand includes scenic design by Claire DeLiso (Jagged Little Pill - Assoc), costume design by Ntokozo Fuzunina Kunene (Sunday at The Atlantic), and music dramaturgy by Nehemiah Luckett (Broadway Bounty Hunter). Norman Anthony Small is the production stage manager.

WP Theater is the nation's oldest and largest theater company dedicated to developing, producing and promoting the work of women+ at every stage of their careers. Where We Stand is the second production of its 41st Season, following Alexis Scheer's Our Dear Dead Drug Lord, a thrice-extended New York Times "Critic's Pick" which ran September 2019-January 2020. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Lisa McNulty and Managing Director Michael Sag, WP was recently awarded a 2019 Obie Award and 2018 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Body of Work.

Tickets for Where We Stand are on sale now via www.wptheater.org or by calling (212) 352-3101. The Performance schedule is as follows: Tuesday-Thursday at 7PM, Friday at 8PM, Saturday at 2 & 8PM, and Sunday at 3PM. From February 15 to March 1, Smith will perform Tuesday evenings, Saturdays at 2pm, and Sundays at 3pm. All other performances will be performed by Grays.





