Photos: Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's THE KEEP GOING SONGS Heads Into Rehearsal

Earlier this week The Bengsons along with members of the creative team and staff of Lincoln Center Theater gathered in the Claire Tow rehearsal space for the first rehearsal of the Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production of THE KEEP GOING SONGS. See photos from inside the rehearsal room below.

Telling stories through song, The Bengsons will celebrate the beauty and complexity of life cycles, from a single person to entire ecosystems. Part concert, part wake, part theatrical extravaganza, THE KEEP GOING SONGS is a euphoric and moving journey through the grief of tough times and the rebirth of hope in better days.

THE KEEP GOING SONGS will have sets by Cate McCrea, costumes by Hahnji Jang, lighting by Alejandro Fajardo, and sound by Nick Kourtides. Kristy Bodall is the Stage Manager.

