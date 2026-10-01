Photos: Tiffany Makes New York Theater Debut in SPANDEX THE MUSICAL

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"I think we're in Spandex now!" Multi-platinum recording artist, performer, and 80s pop icon Tiffany made her New York theater debut starring in Spandex The Musical, a new aerobics-based musical featuring book, music and lyrics by Daniel F. Levin, music by Julian Blackmore, book by Annie Grunow, and direction and choreography by Liz Piccoli.

Joining Tiffany as Linda are Sims Lamason as Lorraine; Will Boyajian as Dov, Jim and Rob; Catherine Bradley as Little Lorraine, Dori, Stephanie, and others; James LaRosa as Trip; Nawaf Nooruddin as Yuri, Dick, Alan Thicke, and others; Felipe Bombonato as Bob, David, Dirk, Lorenzo, and others; Tonyia Myrie Rue as Deacon and others; and Kennen Butler as Tamarae, Jason, and others. Micah Jeremiah Mims and Emily Lynne Miller served as the male and female understudies, respectively.

Tiffany starred as Linda Gustafson, a housewife who befriends Lorraine Stubenski (Lamason), a former gymnastics prodigy turned aerobics instructor. Lorraine teaches a class at Bronze Bodies Gym, run by the menacing and poorly mulleted Trip Allen (LaRosa). Catherine Bradley plays Lorraine's protégé, Dori Jenson. Together, the three women take on Trip Allen in the only place he may yet be vulnerable: the 1988 Crystal Light National Aerobics Championship, hosted by Alan Thicke (Nooruddin).

Spandex The Musical has been developed in productions in Minneapolis and New York City with Crunch Fitness, which again partnered on the production. The musical returned to New York with Tiffany, the teen jean-jacket queen, leading the cast.

Written by composer/lyricist Daniel F. Levin (To Paint the Earth, Richard Rodgers Award) and Julian Blackmore (Academia Nuts, bandleader at Café Wha?), with a book by Levin and Annie Grunow, Spandex The Musical is directed and choreographed by Liz Piccoli (Lysistrata Jones).

The creative team also includes Jefferson Ridenour as scenic and video designer, Vanessa Leuck as Costume Designer, Mark London as lighting designer, and Kai Harada as sound designer. Harada won the Tony Award for The Band's Visit and, most recently, for the 2026 production of Ragtime.

Production counsel is Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP, Nathan Sheffield, Esq. Associate producers are Raj Rudolph, Ashmore Productions and Grace Cutler. Production management is by Keith Herron, and stage management is by Roe Manzo.

The 10-day limited engagement played Asylum NYC, located at 123 E. 24th Street in New York City, from Thursday, September 17, through Sunday, September 27. Additional information available at www.spandexmusical.com.

Photo Credit: Micah Joel

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