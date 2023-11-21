Photos: Thirdwing Premieres UNITED NATIONS Drama At New 154 On Christopher

Written and directed by Cameron Darwin Bossert, this new darkly comedic drama runs through December 10 at the new 154 on Christopher.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

Thirdwing in association with Out of the Box Theatrics presents the World Premiere of UNITED NATIONS: THE OTHER WEST. See photos from the production. 

Written and directed by Cameron Darwin Bossert, this new darkly comedic drama runs through December 10 at the new 154 on Christopher (formerly New Ohio and Wings).  

Thirdwing is an innovative new hybrid theater company that has been presenting bold new works both live and streaming under a subscription model (like Hulu or Netflix) since January 2020.

UNITED NATIONS: THE OTHER WEST is set within the UN Headquarters in New York. Charles Kabre is new in town as the ambassador for the military junta in Burkina Faso in West Africa. When climate activists force a lockdown, he’s trapped with the Russian and German representatives, Agata and Rudolph, who are both eager to exert their influence on him and have their own strange relationship with each other. All three are implored to stay put by a UN staffer out of her depth, and so the global battle for power in Africa rages just outside the UN cafeteria.

UNITED NATIONS: THE OTHER WEST stars Matthew Sanders, Yelena Shmulenson, Wesli Spencer, and Siobhan Crystal. The production features costumes by Yolanda Balaña, lighting by Clayton Mack, set by Ella Schol, and an original score by Deeba Montazeri.

UNITED NATIONS: THE OTHER WEST runs through December 10 with performances daily at 8pm except for Nov. 23, 28, Dec 5 & 7, with additional performances Sundays at 5pm. Running time is 85 minutes. 154 on Christopher is located at 154 Christopher Street between Washington and Greenwich Streets in the West Village. Tickets are $25 at Click Here.  Patrons can also purchase a 1-year membership to Thirdwing for $49 (or $4.99/month) which includes 2 tickets to the show, 1 ticket to an upcoming production, and access to all content on their streaming platform.

Photo Credit: Valerie Terranova.

Wesli Spencer & Matthew Sanders

Yelena Shmulenson, Matthew Sanders & Wesli Spencer

Siobhan Crystal & Yelena Shmulenson

Matthew Sanders & Siobhan Crystal

The cast of United Nations: The Other West

Matthew Sanders, Wesli Spencer & Siobhan Crystal

The cast of United Nations: The Other West




