Photos: Theater Breaking Through Barriers Takes Part In The 15th BIRD International Theatre Festival In Japan
TBTB was the first theater organization from the United States invited to this festival.
Theater Breaking Through Barriers the only professional Off-Broadway theater company dedicated to advancing artists and developing audiences of people with disabilities, recently took a contingent of 14 artists to Japan's Tottori Prefecture to participate in the 15th BIRD International Theatre Festival. See photos from their trip here.
Makoto Nakashima, Artistic Director of Japan's BIRD Theatre, and host of the international theatre festival learned about Theater Breaking Through Barriers in 2014 and invited the company to travel to Japan to present its work. TBTB was the first theater organization from the United States invited to this festival. Since that time, TBTB has traveled to Japan in 2017 and 2018, each time expanding its presence with additional performances in Tokyo, Nara, and Niigata. In late 2019, just before the COVID shutdown, Nakashima reached out once again to TBTB's Artist Director Nicholas Viselli to discuss the possibility of an artistic collaboration between TBTB and the BIRD theatre's offshoot company, the FREEDOM Theatre, which also integrates disabled and non-disabled performers onstage. Although COVID suspended all international travel to Japan in 2020 and 2021, TBTB continued to develop its collaboration online. Finally, after over two years, the two companies will finally connect live and in person at this year's festival.
The company left for Japan on September 5, a week before the three-week festival began, to take part in workshops and rehearse - a first-of-its-kind collaboration, as members of both TBTB and The FREEDOM Theatre presented four original short plays created by TBTB playwrights, Stuart Green, Tatiana G. Rivera and Jeff Tabnick. The plays were performed by both American and Japanese actors with disabilities and performed simultaneously in English and Japanese.
They also presented their acclaimed production of Brecht on Brecht, which Theatermania called "An ensemble of nine performers of various abilities and disabilities, cheerfully obliterates the notion that you have to be completely able-bodied in order to appear in musical theater. Brecht certainly would have dug that."
The artistic contingent included Director Nicholas Viselli; Stage Managers Christine Lemme and Arthur Atkinson; Production Manager Eric Nightengale; Playwright, Tatiana G. Rivera; Performers: Scott Barton, Stephen Drabicki, Ann Flanigan, Stuart Green, Bree Klauser, Dionne McClaine-Freeney, Ann Marie Morelli, Pamela Sabaugh, and Gaia Visnar.
TBTB would not be able to make this trip without the generous support of: The Japan - United States Friendship Commission and the Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation/USArtists International.
Theater Breaking Through Barriers (TBTB) is the only professional Off-Broadway theater company dedicated to advancing artists and developing audiences of people with disabilities and altering the misconceptions surrounding disability by proving that disability does not affect the quality or integrity of art or artists. TBTB began in 1979 as Theater By the Blind and is celebrating the 43rd Season! In 2008 the name became Theater Breaking Through Barriers, to include artists with all disabilities yet retaining the "TBTB" acronym and becoming the preeminent Off-Broadway Theater for people with disabilities, hailed by The New York Times as "an extraordinary troupe designed to defy expectations" and The New York Post as "quite simply one of the most enjoyable companies in the country."
For more information about the TBTB Writers' Workshop and any Theater Breaking Through Barriers' programs and upcoming productions, visit tbtb.org
Dionne Mcclain-freeney And Yuta Itani
Dionne Mcclain-freeney And Yuta Itani
Nicholas Viselli, Akiko Sawada, Nao Miyauchi, Nicholas Viselli, Sachiko Sawai-nishio
Stephen Drabicki And Ann Marie Morelli
Scott Barton, Makoto Nakashima
Stephen Drabicki And Nicholas Viselli
The Tbtb Ensemble
The Tbtb Ensemble
The Tbtb Ensemble
The Tbtb Ensemble
The Tbtb Ensemble, Makoto Nakashima
The Tbtb Ensemble
The Tbtb Ensemble
Scott Barton And Shika Rushima
Nicholas Viselli, Makoto Nakashima, Tottori Prefecture Governor Shinji Hirai
Yumi Ishii With Stephen Drabicki
Nicholas Visell And The Ensemble Cast From Tbtb And Jiyu Freedom Theatre
Bree Klauser And Yuta Itani
Makoto Nakashimam Hikaru Shimada
Bree Klauser, Yuta Itani, Ann Marie Morelli, Mahiro Miyoshi
Artists From Tbtb, Nicholas Viselli
Ann Marie Morelli
Ann Marie Morelli, Scott Barton, Yumi Ishii, Bree Klauser, Stephen Drabicki, Yuta Itani, Hikaru Shimada, Mahiro Miyoshi
Ann Marie Morelli, Scott Barton, Yoriaki Saito, Hikaru Shimada, Mahiro Miyoshi
Bree Klauser, Yuta Itani, Ann Marie Morelli, Mahiro Miyoshi
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 26, 2022
CHASE PEACOCK & JESSICA DE MARIA present a 30 minute teaser concert of their original musical, THE PRETTY PANTS BANDIT, Thursday November 17th, 2pm at Ripley Grier Studios (520 8th Avenue, Studio 17 T).
Review Roundup: Ralph Fiennes Stars In STRAIGHT LINE CRAZY At The Shed
October 26, 2022
The Shed presents David Hare's Straight Line Crazy, through December 18. Read reviews for the production!
Broadway Inspirational Voices, Dionne Warwick & More to Join 2022 Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
October 26, 2022
The York Theatre Company has announced the roster of performers for a concert celebration at the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala, which will take place on Monday evening, November 14, 2022 at The Edison Rooftop.
THE SHOT Starring Sharon Lawrence Adds Performance Date at The United Solo Festival
October 26, 2022
Robin Gerber’s play The Shot, directed by Michelle Joyner, has proven to be the hot ticket as part of the 2022 United Solo Festival; it will add a performance on will Tuesday, November 1 at 8 PM (after adding two shows previously).
KINKY BOOTS to Present Special Halloween Sing-a-Long Performance
October 26, 2022
Everybody Say Yeah (and sing out) because Kinky Boots is doing a SING-A-LONG performance! Celebrate Halloween this year Kinky Boots Style by getting dressed up (optional!) and heading to Stage 42 on October 31st, where the audience is encouraged to sing along with some of their favorite tunes from the show during the performance.