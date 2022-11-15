Photos: The Acting Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE THREE MUSKETEERS and ROMEO AND JULIET

The Acting Company celebrated the openings of The Three Musketeers and Romeo and Juliet which opened Saturday and Sunday at New Victory Theater and will play over 27 engagements in 16 states. Opening night celebrations took place Saturday, November 12 at The Algonquin Hotel.

Check out photos from the big night below!

Tickets are now available for performances across the country of The Three Musketeers and Romeo and Juliet playing in repertory. Tickets and subscriptions may be purchased at each presenter's respective box office.



The two casts will feature Torée Alexandre, Zoe Anastassiou, Edwin Brown III, Darius Deon, Ty Camren Hawthorne, Sam Encarnación, Max Antonio Gonzalez, Travis Raeburn, Christopher Then, William Oliver Watkins, Eunice Woods and Caro Zeller.