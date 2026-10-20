Photos: THE STEEL MAN Begins Rehearsals Ahead of Off-Broadway Premiere
Performances will run at 59E59 Theaters (Theatre B) beginning on November 3 and continuing until December 13.
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Rehearsals are now underway for Penguin Rep Theatre’s production of Cary Gitter’s new play THE STEEL MAN which is having its Off Broadway premiere at 59E59 Theaters (Theatre B) with performances beginning on November 3 and running until December 13. Check out photos from the first rehearsal and meet and greet below!
Inspired by a true story, The Steel Man follows Jake Gellert as he struggles to escape from the shadow of his larger-than-life father, Leo, a Hungarian Jewish Holocaust survivor. While Leo remains consumed by the past and a desire to avenge the family he lost, Jake searches for a way to forge his own identity and help his father find peace.
The Steel Man had its world premiere at Penguin Rep Theatre in Stony Point, NY in 2024. It is the fourth work by Gitter to be produced by Penguin at 59E59 following Gene & Gilda (2025), The Sabbath Girl: Musical (book & lyrics by Gitter, music & lyrics by Neil Berg) (2024), and The Sabbath Girl (play) (2020).
The cast of The Steel Man is Sam Guncler (The Gathering, My Name is Asher Lev), Amanda Kristin Nichols (Three Sisters, The Hills of California), and Leighton Samuels (Three Musketeers, The Man Who Shot Liberty Vallance).
The creative team is Christopher and Justin Swader (scenic design), Christian Fleming (costume design), Ed McCarthy (lighting design), Max Silverman (composer and sound design), Brian Pacelli(projections design) and Buffy Cardoza (properties). The casting director is Jenn Haltman. The production stage manager is Isaac Goldman.
Photo Credit: Richard Hillman PR
Company
Amanda Kristin Nichols, Sam Guncler, Leighton Samuels, Miranda Matthews, Christin Fleming, Wes Halloran, Brian Pacelli, Cary Gitter, Taylor Gordon, Alexandrea Hess Rodriguez, Isaac Goldbaum, Justin Swader, Joe Brancato
Christian Fleming, Taylor Gordon, Brian Pacelli, Wes Halloran, Justin Swader
Alexandrea Hess Rodriguez and Isaac Goldbaum
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