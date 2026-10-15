Photos: THE DOG SHOW to Open at The Triad Theater

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The Dog Show: Come. Sit. Stay, a new comedy by 13-time Emmy winner and two-time Grammy winner David Javerbaum (Executive Producer and Head Writer of The Daily Show with Jon Stewart; creator of @TheTweetOfGod; writer of An Act of God, starring Jim Parsons), is currently in performances at The Triad Theater (158 W. 72nd Street), and will officially open on Sunday, October 18 in a limited engagement. Check out photos of the production.

Directed by Richard Israel (Violet; A Very Brady Musical, “Big Little Lies”), The Dog Show is produced by Mark F. Kaplan/30 Minutes From Broadway Entertainment in association with Julius Gaudio.

The cast of The Dog Show includes: Jordan Matthew Brown (The Book of Mormon; Into The Woods); Gizel Jiménez (Wicked; Miss You Like Hell), Angela Reed (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; A Doll’s House, Part 2), and A.J. Shively (Tony® Award nominated for Paradise Square; Bright Star).

The Dog Show is inspired by a simple idea: dogs are wonderful, indispensable, and endlessly fascinating.

In The Dog Show, actors perform a series of monologues from the dogs’ perspective, giving voice to the thoughts, feelings, opinions, and obsessions that humans can only imagine. How do dogs really feel about taking baths? Sticking their heads out of car windows? Working as police dogs? And, most importantly, sniffing another dog’s behind?

Through these imagined canine perspectives, The Dog Show explores the wonderfully strange world of dogs, and the very human tendency to see ourselves in them through loyalty, love, and a zest for life.

“I’m thrilled to finally have our four people who will be dogs,” said playwright David Javerbaum. “It’s a great cast and I can’t wait for them to show the world what it looks like from canine eyes. Once they’re bathed, of course.”

The Dog Show features casting by Stephanie Klapper, C.S.A. Aidan Cleary and Labhaoise Magee at Fair Play Productions are the general managers.

The Dog Show plays The Triad Theater (158 W. 72nd Street). For performance schedule and times, please visit: www.DogShowNYC.com. Tickets range from $49.00 - $99.00.

In a first, there will be two pairs of Pooch Seats available at each performance. Priced at $129, Pooch Seats consist of a chair for the dog parent and a pet bed for their canine companion.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

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