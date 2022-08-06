Photos: Stag & Lion Theatre Company Approaches Closing Of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING At The Trinity Theatre

Stag & Lion Theatre Company closes William Shakespeare's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at The Trinity Theatre (422 West 57th Street in Manhattan) (08/06) at 7pm. Starring Joshua Koehn as Benedick and Chelsea LeSage as Beatrice, the original romantic comedy is about love, hate and the small place in between.

The cast features Devin Romero as Claudio, Aurelea as Hero, Linus Gelber as Leonato, Tom O'Hare as Don Pedro, John Lichtwalt as Don Jon and Anuj Parikh as Dogberry. The rest of the company includes Claire Tyers, Addie Gomez, William English, Charlie Macandrew, Rob Spiker, Jim Grant, Don McManus, Abhishek Ojha,Travis Martin and Roland Netzer. It is directed by Joshua Koehn and AD'd by Megan Lennon.

Photos by Megan Lennon.