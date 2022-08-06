Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Stag & Lion Theatre Company Approaches Closing Of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING At The Trinity Theatre

The production will play its last performance August 6th at 7pm.

Off-Broadway News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 6, 2022  

Stag & Lion Theatre Company closes William Shakespeare's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at The Trinity Theatre (422 West 57th Street in Manhattan) (08/06) at 7pm. Starring Joshua Koehn as Benedick and Chelsea LeSage as Beatrice, the original romantic comedy is about love, hate and the small place in between.

The cast features Devin Romero as Claudio, Aurelea as Hero, Linus Gelber as Leonato, Tom O'Hare as Don Pedro, John Lichtwalt as Don Jon and Anuj Parikh as Dogberry. The rest of the company includes Claire Tyers, Addie Gomez, William English, Charlie Macandrew, Rob Spiker, Jim Grant, Don McManus, Abhishek Ojha,Travis Martin and Roland Netzer. It is directed by Joshua Koehn and AD'd by Megan Lennon.

Photos by Megan Lennon.

Photos: Stag & Lion Theatre Company Approaches Closing Of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING At The Trinity Theatre
Joshua Koehn and Chelsea LeSage.

Photos: Stag & Lion Theatre Company Approaches Closing Of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING At The Trinity Theatre
Aurelea and Chelsea LeSage.

Photos: Stag & Lion Theatre Company Approaches Closing Of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING At The Trinity Theatre
Chelsea LeSage and Aurelea.

Photos: Stag & Lion Theatre Company Approaches Closing Of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING At The Trinity Theatre
Aurelea and Chelsea LeSage.

Photos: Stag & Lion Theatre Company Approaches Closing Of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING At The Trinity Theatre
Chelsea LeSage and Joshua Koehn.

Photos: Stag & Lion Theatre Company Approaches Closing Of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING At The Trinity Theatre
Joshua Koehn and Chelsea LeSage.

Photos: Stag & Lion Theatre Company Approaches Closing Of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING At The Trinity Theatre
Devin Romero and Aurelea.




From This Author - Grace Cutler


Tickets Available for Zachary Cohen at 54 Below Performing DON'T ASK THE LADY
August 6, 2022

Zachary Cohen set to perform at 54 below this month.
Visit The Phoenix Theatre Company and Pay What You Can for ON YOUR FEET!
August 6, 2022

See ON YOUR FEET! At The Phoenix Theatre and pay what you can August 7th.
The Long Island Medium, Theresa Caputo, Returns To The Ridgefield Playhouse This Fall
August 6, 2022

See Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo October 29th.
THE BOOMER BOYS MUSICAL Takes the Stage at The Ridgefield Playhouse This Fall
August 6, 2022

Tickets on sale for THE BOOMER BOYS MUSICAL October 9th.
Revisit Sinatra Classics with MY SINATRA Starring Cary Hoffman at The Ridgefield Playhouse This Fall
August 6, 2022

See Sinatra classics at The Ridgefield Playhouse this Fall.