Photos: See Tonya Pinkins, Phylicia Rashad & More at THE COMEUPPANCE Opening Night

Signature Theatre's world premiere production of The Comeuppance, which began performances May 16, will run through July 9. 

By: Jun. 09, 2023

Signature Theatre is presenting the off-Broadway premiere of MacArthur Fellow Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' The Comeuppance directed by Eric Ting.

Check out photos from opening night below!

A self-proclaimed “Multi-Ethnic Reject Group” reconvenes for the first time in years to pregame for their twentieth high school reunion. Over alcohol and other such substances, they try to reconnect who they once were with who they've each become.

In The Comeuppance, America's stratified realities have geographically and socially separated people whose lives were once tightly intertwined: one is now the wife of a former police officer; one is an overworked doctor; one is a veteran marine; one has spent a good part of her adulthood caring for her ailing grandmother; one is an artist and expat. None is particularly content. Embodying these disparate characters, whose common ground exists only in memory, is an ensemble (Bradford, Eberhardt, Flood, Moreno, and Tyo) Jacobs-Jenkins describes as “theater animals and some of my favorite actors ever.” The creative team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (Set Design), Jennifer Moeller (Costume Design), Miriam Kelleher (Costume Design), Amith Chandrashaker (Lighting Design), Palmer Hefferan (Sound Design), Skylar Fox (Magic Designer), Ann C. James (Intimacy Coordinator), Amanda Nita Luke-Sayed (Production Stage Manager), Elizabeth Emanuel (Assistant Stage Manager), Kat Yen (Associate Director), and Caparelliotis Casting (Casting).



