Photos: See Tonya Pinkins, Phylicia Rashad & More at THE COMEUPPANCE Opening Night

Signature Theatre's world premiere production of The Comeuppance, which began performances May 16, will run through July 9.
POPULAR
Signature Theatre is presenting the off-Broadway premiere of MacArthur Fellow Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' The Comeuppance directed by Eric Ting.
Check out photos from opening night below!
Signature Theatre's world premiere production of The Comeuppance, which began performances May 16, will run through July 9.
A self-proclaimed “Multi-Ethnic Reject Group” reconvenes for the first time in years to pregame for their twentieth high school reunion. Over alcohol and other such substances, they try to reconnect who they once were with who they've each become.
In The Comeuppance, America's stratified realities have geographically and socially separated people whose lives were once tightly intertwined: one is now the wife of a former police officer; one is an overworked doctor; one is a veteran marine; one has spent a good part of her adulthood caring for her ailing grandmother; one is an artist and expat. None is particularly content. Embodying these disparate characters, whose common ground exists only in memory, is an ensemble (Bradford, Eberhardt, Flood, Moreno, and Tyo) Jacobs-Jenkins describes as “theater animals and some of my favorite actors ever.” The creative team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (Set Design), Jennifer Moeller (Costume Design), Miriam Kelleher (Costume Design), Amith Chandrashaker (Lighting Design), Palmer Hefferan (Sound Design), Skylar Fox (Magic Designer), Ann C. James (Intimacy Coordinator), Amanda Nita Luke-Sayed (Production Stage Manager), Elizabeth Emanuel (Assistant Stage Manager), Kat Yen (Associate Director), and Caparelliotis Casting (Casting).
Photo credit: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Signature Theatre
Timothy J. McClimon, Bobby Moreno, Susannah Flood, Brittany Bradford, Shannon Tyo, Caleb Eberhardt
Phylicia Rashad and Glenn Davis
Paige Evans and Timothy J. McClimon
Glenn Davis and Timothy J. McClimon
Eric Ting, Kat Yen, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, and Tonya Pinkins
Eric Ting and Chay Yee
Eric Ting and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
Eric Ting and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
Chris Perfetti and Glenn Davis
Chay Yee
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and Tonya Pinkins
Bobby Moreno, Susannah Flood, Brittany Bradford, Shannon Tyo, Caleb Eberhardt
Bobby Moreno, Susannah Flood, Brittany Bradford, Shannon Tyo, Caleb Eberhardt
Andrea Patterson and Brittany Bellizeare
Videos
|The Shylock and the Shakespeareans
New Ohio Theatre (6/01-6/17)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You