Photos: See Patina Miller, Nikki Renée Daniels & More at DISNEY'S WINNIE THE POOH Opening Night
The show recently announced a National Tour kicking off in Texas in September and the New York engagement runs through July 31.
DISNEY'S WINNIE THE POOH: THE NEW MUSICAL STAGE ADAPTATION opened its special summer engagement at the Hundred Acres Theatre on Theater Row last night with several Broadway friends, families and kids celebrating with Winnie and all his friends.
The evening's audience included Patina Miller, Nikki Renée Daniels, Claybourne Elder, Kimberly Exum, Joelle Garguillo, Marilu Henner, Ava Gail Prince, Analise Scarpaci, Titus Landegger, Jack Rich, and Paula Rosado. The show, produced by Rockefeller Productions, recently announced a National Tour kicking off in Texas in September and the New York engagement runs through July 31.
Photo credit: Tricia Baron
The cast
Joelle Garguilo and children Gianna & Viviana
Josephine Baron
Claybourne Elder and son Bo
Evie Winter Lee and family
Claybourne Elder with husband Eric Rosen and son Bo
Ava Gail Prince with her family
Paula Rosado and her son Marcello
Titus Landegger
Kimberly Exum and daughter Ezra
Lane Hitt and Jack Rich
Marilu Henner with her brother Lorin Henner and his children
Nikki Renée Daniels with husband Jeff Kready and children Lena and Louise
Kimberly Exum (right) with her daughter Ezra and Jourdan Norfleet