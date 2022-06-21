Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See Patina Miller, Nikki Renée Daniels & More at DISNEY'S WINNIE THE POOH Opening Night

The show recently announced a National Tour kicking off in Texas in September and the New York engagement runs through July 31.

Register for Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jun. 21, 2022  

DISNEY'S WINNIE THE POOH: THE NEW MUSICAL STAGE ADAPTATION opened its special summer engagement at the Hundred Acres Theatre on Theater Row last night with several Broadway friends, families and kids celebrating with Winnie and all his friends.

Check out photos below!

The evening's audience included Patina Miller, Nikki Renée Daniels, Claybourne Elder, Kimberly Exum, Joelle Garguillo, Marilu Henner, Ava Gail Prince, Analise Scarpaci, Titus Landegger, Jack Rich, and Paula Rosado. The show, produced by Rockefeller Productions, recently announced a National Tour kicking off in Texas in September and the New York engagement runs through July 31.

Photo credit: Tricia Baron

Disney's Winnie The Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation
The cast

Disney's Winnie The Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation
Th cast

Disney's Winnie The Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation
Joelle Garguilo and children Gianna & Viviana

Disney's Winnie The Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation
Josephine Baron

Disney's Winnie The Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation
Claybourne Elder and son Bo

Disney's Winnie The Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation
Evie Winter Lee and family

Disney's Winnie The Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation
Claybourne Elder with husband Eric Rosen and son Bo

Disney's Winnie The Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation
Avery Sell

Disney's Winnie The Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation
Ava Gail Prince with her family

Disney's Winnie The Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation
Analise Scarpaci

Disney's Winnie The Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation
Patina Miller

Disney's Winnie The Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation
Paula Rosado and her son Marcello

Disney's Winnie The Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation
Titus Landegger

Disney's Winnie The Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation
Kimberly Exum and daughter Ezra

Disney's Winnie The Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation
Lane Hitt and Jack Rich

Disney's Winnie The Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation
Marilu Henner with her brother Lorin Henner and his children

Disney's Winnie The Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation
Nikki Renée Daniels with husband Jeff Kready and children Lena and Louise

Disney's Winnie The Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation
Kimberly Exum (right) with her daughter Ezra and Jourdan Norfleet





Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You