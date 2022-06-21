Photos: See Patina Miller, Nikki Renée Daniels & More at DISNEY'S WINNIE THE POOH Opening Night

DISNEY'S WINNIE THE POOH: THE NEW MUSICAL STAGE ADAPTATION opened its special summer engagement at the Hundred Acres Theatre on Theater Row last night with several Broadway friends, families and kids celebrating with Winnie and all his friends.

The evening's audience included Patina Miller, Nikki Renée Daniels, Claybourne Elder, Kimberly Exum, Joelle Garguillo, Marilu Henner, Ava Gail Prince, Analise Scarpaci, Titus Landegger, Jack Rich, and Paula Rosado. The show, produced by Rockefeller Productions, recently announced a National Tour kicking off in Texas in September and the New York engagement runs through July 31.