Photos: See Mary Testa, Robert Cuccioli & More at Red Bull Theater Gala Honoring André De Shield

Red Bull Theater honored the illustrious ANDRÉ DE SHIELDS with the Matador Award for Extraordinary Achievement in Classical Theater at REVELRY, its benefit event held on Monday June 13th. This intimate soirée was held on the expansive terrace of the Bowery Hotel (335 Bowery at East 3rd Street).

Among the Special Guests who attended Monday's celebration were Arnie Burton, Keith Hamilton Cobb, Grantham Coleman, Christian Conn, Robert Cuccioli, Michael Emerson, Manoel Felciano, Jason Graae, Michael Kahn, Mark Linn-Baker, Jack O'Brien, Brad Oscar, Matthew Rauch, José Rivera, Laila Robins, Reg Rogers, Jay O. Sanders, Robert Sella, Mary Testa, Marc Vietor, and Charlayne Woodard, among others.

At the age of 73, André De Shields was awarded the Tony Award for his performance in Hadestown. His illustrious career has spanned a half-century since getting his start as the eponymous The Wiz in 1975. He has continued to distinguish himself as an actor, director, and educator. He received Tony nominations for the musicals Play On! and The Full Monty and received praise for his classical work, including King Lear (winner - St. Louis Theater Circle Award for Outstanding Leading Performer in a Drama), Classical Theater of Harlem and Red Bull's own The Witch of Edmonton and Volpone. Next season, he will star in a new Broadway revival of Death of a Salesman as Willy's brother, Ben.

Begun in 2009, Matador Awards for Achievement in Classical Theater are given annually to recognize individuals or organizations that have demonstrated extraordinary talent, service, or significant achievement in the Classical Theater. Previous honorees have included F. Murray Abraham, Kate Burton, Olympia Dukakis, Richard Easton, Oscar Isaac, Michael Kahn, Hamish Linklater, Ismenia Mendes, Jack O'Brien, Patrick Page, Martha Plimpton, Lily Rabe, Condola Rashad, Matthew Rauch, Lynn Redgrave, Olivia Reis, Liev Schreiber, Patrick Stewart, Michael Stuhlbarg, Daniel Sullivan, Michael Urie, Charlayne Woodard, the American Theatre Wing, Fund for the City of New York, the Michael Tuch Foundation, and the Off-Broadway Angels.