Photos: Sam Primack and Andrew Barth Feldman Visit Scott Silven's AT THE ILLUSIONIST'S TABLE

Get a glimpse into the mesmerizing world of illusion and fine dining with At The Illusionist's Table.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Photo 1 Video: Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams
Review Roundup: UNCLE VANYA, Starring David Cromer Photo 2 Review Roundup: UNCLE VANYA, Starring David Cromer
The 2023 Obie Awards Announce Judges & Eligibility Photo 3 The 2023 Obie Awards Announce Judges & Eligibility
Chad Austin Named Abingdon Theatre Company's First Producing Artistic Director Photo 4 Chad Austin Named Abingdon Theatre Company's First Producing Artistic Director

Illusionist Scott Silven’s At The Illusionist’s Table has returned to The McKittrick Hotel.  Performances of the intimate experience, where magic and mentalism intertwine with fine dining, are being offered in the hotel’s Club Car.

Two of Broadway’s Evan Hansen’s caught up with Scott Silven after the show! Sam Primack, who was Broadway’s final Evan, along with Andrew Barth Feldman, who now is starring in the film “NO HARD FEELINGS”  witnessed the incredible illusions of Sliven. 

See photos below!

Following a sold-out run earlier this year in the hotel’s winter rooftop, The Hideout at Gallow Green, At The Illusioninst’s Table returns, by popular demand, for a limited engagement this summer. World-renowned Scottish illusionist, Scott Silven, created and hosts an evening of fine dining, whisky-tasting, and storytelling interwoven with mind-bending illusion and mystical mentalism.

Following its debut at the prestigious Edinburgh Festival in 2017, At The Illusionist’s Table premiered in New York at The McKittrick Hotel later that year. After completing two sold-out residencies, the show returned to The McKittrick Hotel for another extended run from December 2022 through April 2, 2023.

During the performance, enigmatic host Scott Silven leads guests through an evening of culinary delights interwoven with illusion, mentalism, and storytelling. Senses will appear to deceive as candles flicker, whisky pours, and conversation stirs throughout a three-course dinner filled with unbelievable illusions.

The new seasonal dinner menu is crafted by Executive Chef Pascal Le Seac’h. Hailing from France, Le Seac’h has been based in New York for more than 20 years. He first trained at the Michelin-starred Le Chantecler in Nice, before helming the stoves for celebrated restaurateurs André Balazs at The Sunset Beach Resort and Keith McNally at Balthazar and Pastis. Over the course of his distinguished career, Le Seac’h has also worked for awarded chefs Daniel Boulud at his iconic namesake restaurant, Daniel, and Jean-Michel Diot at Park Bistro.

Seatings are offered on Wednesdays & Thursdays at 7:30PM and Fridays & Saturdays at 7PM. Reservations are $258 per person (plus fees) and include amuse-bouches, whisky tastings, and a sumptuous meal.

Cloud 9 reservations include specially selected wine pairings with each course for an additional $90 per person. Seasonal cocktails are also available for purchase from The Club Car’s bar.

Doors open thirty minutes before showtime. The running time is approximately 2 hours with no intermission.

Sleep No More and Speakeasy Magick are also currently running at the hotel. For tickets and information, visit Click Here.

Photos: Sam Primack and Andrew Barth Feldman Visit Scott Silven's AT THE ILLUSIONIST'S TABLE

Scott Silven, Andrew Barth Feldman




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
New York Theatre Workshop to Present the 05Fest - in Conjunction with THE HALF-GOD OF RAIN Photo
New York Theatre Workshop to Present the 05Fest - in Conjunction with THE HALF-GOD OF RAINFALL

Discover the excitement at New York Theatre Workshop's 05Fest, where THE HALF-GOD OF RAINFALL takes center stage. Immerse yourself in a festival of innovative theater and experience the best of what NYTW has to offer. Don't miss this captivating celebration of theater!

2
SEX WORK/SEX PLAY By Caytha Jentis To Have Off-Broadway World Premiere in September Photo
SEX WORK/SEX PLAY By Caytha Jentis To Have Off-Broadway World Premiere in September

Don't miss the Off-Broadway world premiere of Sex Work/Sex Play, a hilarious comedy by Caytha Jentis. Join the divorced Brooklyn Mom, porn stars, and others as they navigate modern relationships, work, and their own sexuality.

3
Alan Palmer to Open One-Man Show CHANTEUSE Off-Broadway at HERE Arts Center Photo
Alan Palmer to Open One-Man Show CHANTEUSE Off-Broadway at HERE Arts Center

Experience the gripping story of Alan Palmer's one-man show, 'Chanteuse,' as he portrays a gay man's survival in Nazi-controlled Germany. Discover how this poignant adaptation resonates in today's world and explore Alan Palmer's inspiring journey from actor to playwright.

4
Review Roundup: Irish Reps THE SAVIOUR Opens Off-Broadway Photo
Review Roundup: Irish Rep's THE SAVIOUR Opens Off-Broadway

Irish Repertory Theatre is currently presenting Landmark Productions (Anne Clarke, Founder and Producer) world stage Premiere of The Saviour, written by Deirdre Kinahan (Embargo) and directed by Louise Lowe (The Book of Names). The production opens tonight Thursday, July 13 for a limited engagement through Sunday August 13, 2023. Check out what the critics had to say!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at 'Terrible Ride' From LIZARD BOY Video Video: First Look at 'Terrible Ride' From LIZARD BOY
Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD Video
Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions Video
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ice Factory Festival
New Ohio Theatre (6/28-8/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You