Photos: Sam Primack and Andrew Barth Feldman Visit Scott Silven's AT THE ILLUSIONIST'S TABLE

Illusionist Scott Silven’s At The Illusionist’s Table has returned to The McKittrick Hotel. Performances of the intimate experience, where magic and mentalism intertwine with fine dining, are being offered in the hotel’s Club Car.

Two of Broadway’s Evan Hansen’s caught up with Scott Silven after the show! Sam Primack, who was Broadway’s final Evan, along with Andrew Barth Feldman, who now is starring in the film “NO HARD FEELINGS” witnessed the incredible illusions of Sliven.

See photos below!

Following a sold-out run earlier this year in the hotel’s winter rooftop, The Hideout at Gallow Green, At The Illusioninst’s Table returns, by popular demand, for a limited engagement this summer. World-renowned Scottish illusionist, Scott Silven, created and hosts an evening of fine dining, whisky-tasting, and storytelling interwoven with mind-bending illusion and mystical mentalism.

Following its debut at the prestigious Edinburgh Festival in 2017, At The Illusionist’s Table premiered in New York at The McKittrick Hotel later that year. After completing two sold-out residencies, the show returned to The McKittrick Hotel for another extended run from December 2022 through April 2, 2023.

During the performance, enigmatic host Scott Silven leads guests through an evening of culinary delights interwoven with illusion, mentalism, and storytelling. Senses will appear to deceive as candles flicker, whisky pours, and conversation stirs throughout a three-course dinner filled with unbelievable illusions.

The new seasonal dinner menu is crafted by Executive Chef Pascal Le Seac’h. Hailing from France, Le Seac’h has been based in New York for more than 20 years. He first trained at the Michelin-starred Le Chantecler in Nice, before helming the stoves for celebrated restaurateurs André Balazs at The Sunset Beach Resort and Keith McNally at Balthazar and Pastis. Over the course of his distinguished career, Le Seac’h has also worked for awarded chefs Daniel Boulud at his iconic namesake restaurant, Daniel, and Jean-Michel Diot at Park Bistro.

Seatings are offered on Wednesdays & Thursdays at 7:30PM and Fridays & Saturdays at 7PM. Reservations are $258 per person (plus fees) and include amuse-bouches, whisky tastings, and a sumptuous meal.

Cloud 9 reservations include specially selected wine pairings with each course for an additional $90 per person. Seasonal cocktails are also available for purchase from The Club Car’s bar.

Doors open thirty minutes before showtime. The running time is approximately 2 hours with no intermission.

Sleep No More and Speakeasy Magick are also currently running at the hotel. For tickets and information, visit Click Here.

Scott Silven, Andrew Barth Feldman