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Photos: Rachel Kaly Stars in One-Woman Show HOSPITAL HOUR

The production is now in preview performances Off-Broadway at The Culture Club

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Production photos have been released for comedian Rachel Kaly’s self-written, one-woman comedy Hospital Hour. Directed by Emmy Award nominee Chris Fleming and produced by Emmy Award winner Bob Odenkirk, the production is now in preview performances Off-Broadway at The Culture Club (530 W 27th St) ahead of an official opening night on Monday, October 26. Check out the photos below!

Previously seen on Comedy Central, NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” and most recently, Amazon Prime’s “Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat,” Rachel Kaly was recently named one of Vulture’s “Comedians You Should Know.”  Hospital Hour previously played sold out runs in Los Angeles and at Edinburgh Fringe where it was named one of the “Top 10 Live Comedy Shows of 2025.”

Rachel Kaly got her first period the same day Saddam Hussein was hanged. Since then, she's been to the hospital over 300 times for various psychological treatments. Are these two facts related? Probably. After selling out performances in London’s SoHo Theatre and at Edinburgh Fringe, Rachel brings her critically acclaimed one-woman show to NYC to explain, once and for all, why she’s so mentally ill.

The creative team for Hospital Hour includes Sully Ross (Scenic Design), Devin Cameron (Lighting Design), and Germán Martinez (Sound Design).

Photo Credit:  Emilio Madrid

Photos: Rachel Kaly Stars in One-Woman Show HOSPITAL HOUR — photo 1 of 5


Rachel Kaly

Photos: Rachel Kaly Stars in One-Woman Show HOSPITAL HOUR — photo 2 of 5


Rachel Kaly

Photos: Rachel Kaly Stars in One-Woman Show HOSPITAL HOUR — photo 3 of 5


Rachel Kaly

Photos: Rachel Kaly Stars in One-Woman Show HOSPITAL HOUR — photo 4 of 5


Rachel Kaly

Photos: Rachel Kaly Stars in One-Woman Show HOSPITAL HOUR — photo 5 of 5


Rachel Kaly

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