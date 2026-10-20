Photos: Rachel Kaly Stars in One-Woman Show HOSPITAL HOUR

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Production photos have been released for comedian Rachel Kaly’s self-written, one-woman comedy Hospital Hour. Directed by Emmy Award nominee Chris Fleming and produced by Emmy Award winner Bob Odenkirk, the production is now in preview performances Off-Broadway at The Culture Club (530 W 27th St) ahead of an official opening night on Monday, October 26. Check out the photos below!

Previously seen on Comedy Central, NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” and most recently, Amazon Prime’s “Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat,” Rachel Kaly was recently named one of Vulture’s “Comedians You Should Know.” Hospital Hour previously played sold out runs in Los Angeles and at Edinburgh Fringe where it was named one of the “Top 10 Live Comedy Shows of 2025.”

Rachel Kaly got her first period the same day Saddam Hussein was hanged. Since then, she's been to the hospital over 300 times for various psychological treatments. Are these two facts related? Probably. After selling out performances in London’s SoHo Theatre and at Edinburgh Fringe, Rachel brings her critically acclaimed one-woman show to NYC to explain, once and for all, why she’s so mentally ill.

The creative team for Hospital Hour includes Sully Ross (Scenic Design), Devin Cameron (Lighting Design), and Germán Martinez (Sound Design).

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 18 Hrs 42 Min 16 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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