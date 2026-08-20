 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Public Works' PUBLIC RECORD Cast in Rehearsals

The cast of Public Record includes dancers Amanda Castro, Niall Jones, Lysis, and more.

By:

Get a first look at photos of rehearsals for Public Works’ new production PUBLIC RECORD, featuring a cast of more than 100 community members, musicians, and dancers. PUBLIC RECORD will run at The Delacorte Theater for five FREE performances September 4-8 as fellow New Yorkers from all five boroughs come together to capture how city sings, moves, and tells its story in this moment.

New Yorkers from all five boroughs are coming together to create a live album—on stage, in real time. PUBLIC RECORD, based on a concept by Dan Canham and Emily Lim, brings Public Works community members, musicians, and dancers into a cast of over 100 to capture how our city sings, moves, and tells its story in this moment. Written by Lisa Sanaye Dring, with music supervision by Michael Thurber, direction by Emily Lim, and co-direction and choreography by Dan Canham, this electrifying new production stands as an act of collective hope, joy, and resistance. The album will be preserved by the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts forever, ensuring that long after summer fades, it will remain a powerful reminder that the true record of a city isn’t just its headlines—it’s the sound of neighbors standing side by side. 

The cast of PUBLIC RECORD includes dancers Amanda Castro, Niall Jones, Lysis, Alora Tonielle Martinez, Raechelle Manalo, William Roberson, and Niki Saludez; musicians  Louis Cato, Arturo O’Farrill, Arun Ramamurthy, and Mireya Ramos; DJ Papi Juice; vocalist Maya Margarita; and 100 Public Works community members from all five boroughs.  

Photo credit: Marc J. Franklin

Photos: Public Works' PUBLIC RECORD Cast in Rehearsals Image


Isabellah Ebanks and William Roberson

Photos: Public Works' PUBLIC RECORD Cast in Rehearsals Image


Members of the community ensemble

Photos: Public Works' PUBLIC RECORD Cast in Rehearsals Image


Ashley Hernández

Photos: Public Works' PUBLIC RECORD Cast in Rehearsals Image


Members of the community ensemble

Photos: Public Works' PUBLIC RECORD Cast in Rehearsals Image


Kaitlyn Burgess and Noemi Avenancio

Photos: Public Works' PUBLIC RECORD Cast in Rehearsals Image


Selena Xie

Photos: Public Works' PUBLIC RECORD Cast in Rehearsals Image


Doreen McGill

Photos: Public Works' PUBLIC RECORD Cast in Rehearsals Image


The company

Photos: Public Works' PUBLIC RECORD Cast in Rehearsals Image


Members of the community ensemble

Photos: Public Works' PUBLIC RECORD Cast in Rehearsals Image


Kai Pelton

Photos: Public Works' PUBLIC RECORD Cast in Rehearsals Image


Vivian O. Jett Brown

Photos: Public Works' PUBLIC RECORD Cast in Rehearsals Image


Niki Saludez

Buy Tickets to Public Record

Don't Miss a Off-Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS

A Baby For Me? No Thank You, Please! in Off-Broadway A Baby For Me? No Thank You, Please!
Soho Playhouse (9/18-9/19)
Bailey Swilley's Gimme A Sign! in Off-Broadway Bailey Swilley's Gimme A Sign!
Soho Playhouse (9/17-9/17)
EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS in Off-Broadway EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS
Repertorio (1/07-12/31)
LA GRINGA in Off-Broadway LA GRINGA
Repertorio (2/08-12/31)
Bailey Swilley's Gimme A Sign! in Off-Broadway Bailey Swilley's Gimme A Sign!
Soho Playhouse (9/20-9/20)
13 The Musical in Off-Broadway 13 The Musical
Griffin Theatre (8/14-8/23) PHOTOS
LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA in Off-Broadway LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA
Repertorio (11/15-12/31)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Show Info Buy Tickets