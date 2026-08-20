Photos: Public Works' PUBLIC RECORD Cast in Rehearsals

Get a first look at photos of rehearsals for Public Works’ new production PUBLIC RECORD, featuring a cast of more than 100 community members, musicians, and dancers. PUBLIC RECORD will run at The Delacorte Theater for five FREE performances September 4-8 as fellow New Yorkers from all five boroughs come together to capture how city sings, moves, and tells its story in this moment.

New Yorkers from all five boroughs are coming together to create a live album—on stage, in real time. PUBLIC RECORD, based on a concept by Dan Canham and Emily Lim, brings Public Works community members, musicians, and dancers into a cast of over 100 to capture how our city sings, moves, and tells its story in this moment. Written by Lisa Sanaye Dring, with music supervision by Michael Thurber, direction by Emily Lim, and co-direction and choreography by Dan Canham, this electrifying new production stands as an act of collective hope, joy, and resistance. The album will be preserved by the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts forever, ensuring that long after summer fades, it will remain a powerful reminder that the true record of a city isn’t just its headlines—it’s the sound of neighbors standing side by side.

The cast of PUBLIC RECORD includes dancers Amanda Castro, Niall Jones, Lysis, Alora Tonielle Martinez, Raechelle Manalo, William Roberson, and Niki Saludez; musicians Louis Cato, Arturo O’Farrill, Arun Ramamurthy, and Mireya Ramos; DJ Papi Juice; vocalist Maya Margarita; and 100 Public Works community members from all five boroughs.

Photo credit: Marc J. Franklin



Isabellah Ebanks and William Roberson



Members of the community ensemble



Ashley Hernández



Members of the community ensemble



Kaitlyn Burgess and Noemi Avenancio



Selena Xie



Doreen McGill



The company



Members of the community ensemble



Kai Pelton



Vivian O. Jett Brown