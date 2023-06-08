Photos: Playwright Doug Devita Celebrates The Release of FABLE At The Drama Book Shop and Sardi's

The Drama Book Shop served as host for a special celebration of the publishing of Doug DeVita’s latest play, FABLE, concerning the backstory that went on during the creation of arguably one of the most celebrated musicals of the golden age, GYPSY.

Lane Bradbury – who created the role of Dainty June in the original production – was there as part of the program. The event also served as the announcement that DeVita’s play will be going on to premiere Off-Broadway as early that this fall in a production produced by Emilee Dupre and directed by Jay Michaels.

The afterparty – at Sardi’s and hosted by Dupre – featured a guest list that included cast (Emilee Dupre, David Sabella, Leo Ash Evens, Lindsay Brill, Carole Monferdini, and Susan Agin), numerus industry professionals, including Tony, Olivier, and Drama Desk Award-winning producer/actress; Jana Robbins; stage and screen actress Joy Franz, All-Out Arts Board President Jeff Goodman; dramaturg Eric Webb; author Eila Mell; playwright David Rigano; entertainer Maria Konner; Andrew Cortes and Hope Bird of Stage Whisper Podcast; and indie arts writer Jen Bush.

The Drama Book Store event was produced by Jay Michaels Global Communications and Next Stage Press and the Sardi’s event was produced by Emilee Dupre and the Warwick Institute of Culture.

Photo Credit: Noel McGrath