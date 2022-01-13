Photos: Nick Adams, Max von Essen & More Attend Conrad Ricamora's First Performance in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Stars & friends of Conrad Ricamora's came out to celebrate his first performance at Seymour Krelborn in the smash hit off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors at The Westside Theatre, 307 W. 43rd.

Check out photos below!

Attendees included: Nick Adams ("The Other Two", Chicago, A Chorus Line), Max von Essen (An American In Paris, "The Good Wife", "Gossip Girl"), James Scully ("You"), Jackie Hoffman ("Only Murders In The Building", "The Politician", Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, On The Town), Tramell Tillman ("Godfather of Harlem", The Great Society), Christopher Tramantana ("Manifest", "Future Man"), Jose Llana (The King and I, Rent), Christian Coulson (Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, "Nashville"), Christopher J, Hanke ("The Resident", How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Rent), Colin Hanlon ("Modern Family", Falsettos), Tomás Matos (Diana: The Musical), Lainie Sakakura (The King and I, Fosse), Kelvin Moon Loh (Beetlejuice, Spongebob Squarepants, The King and I), and Mike Doyle ("New Amsterdam", "City on a Hill"), and more!

In addition to Ricamora, the production stars original cast members Emmy Award winner Tammy Blanchard as Audrey, Christian Borle as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S, Tom Alan Robbins as Mushnik, and Aaron Arnell Harrington as The Voice of Audrey II, Salome Smith as Ronnette, Joy Woods as Chiffon, Aveena Sawyer as Crystal, Eric Wright, Teddy Yudain, Stephen Berger, Josh Daniel, Jana Djenne Jackson, and Chelsea Turbin.

Photo credit: Rebecca Michelson