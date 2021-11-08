Photos: New Victory Theater Presents GENERATION RISE

On Friday, November 5, the New Victory Theater celebrated re-opening their doors to the public once again with the onstage world premiere of Ping Chong and Company's Generation Rise.

Check out production shots below!

Generation Rise, written and directed by Sara Zatz and Kirya Traber, is an interview-based production featuring Black, Latinx and Asian American teens from New York City telling their own stories and reflecting on their lives before, during and after 2020 - a year of crisis and transformation. This show highlights the lived experiences of a diverse group of New York teens, and uplifts the voices of those that are usually underrepresented in theater and in media at large.

