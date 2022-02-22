Photos: National Queer Theater's JUBILEE FOR A NEW VISION At The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space

On Monday, February 21 National Queer Theater in partnership with The Dramatists Guild of America presented Jubilee for a New Vision: A Celebration of Trans and Gender Non-conforming Artists at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space, as part of Carnegie Hall's citywide 2022 Afrofuturism Festival.

The event showcased excerpts from new work by the inaugural New Visions Fellows Ayla Xuan Chi Sullivan and Nick Hadikwa Mwaluko as well as New Visions Fellowship finalists Storm Thomas, Chantal Vorobei Thieves, and Alexander Paris with performances by James A. Pierce III and Ianne Fields Stewart. The evening was directed and hosted by acclaimed Black and Filipinx playwright and New Visions Fellowship Lead Mentor Roger Q. Mason (they/them).

The New Visions Fellowship is a rigorous year-long professional development initiative aimed at celebrating the brilliance of and uplifting Black TGNC writers in the face of the systemic exclusion that Black TGNC writers have endured within American theater. The inaugural fellowships were awarded to Nick Hadikwa Mwaluko and Ayla Xuan Chi Sullivan. The program is helmed by Kilroy's List honoree Roger Q. Mason along with Program Manager Jordan Stovall.