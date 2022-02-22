Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: National Queer Theater's JUBILEE FOR A NEW VISION At The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space

The event showcased excerpts from new work by the inaugural New Visions Fellows Ayla Xuan Chi Sullivan and Nick Hadikwa Mwaluko and more.

Feb. 22, 2022  

On Monday, February 21 National Queer Theater in partnership with The Dramatists Guild of America presented Jubilee for a New Vision: A Celebration of Trans and Gender Non-conforming Artists at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space, as part of Carnegie Hall's citywide 2022 Afrofuturism Festival.

The event showcased excerpts from new work by the inaugural New Visions Fellows Ayla Xuan Chi Sullivan and Nick Hadikwa Mwaluko as well as New Visions Fellowship finalists Storm Thomas, Chantal Vorobei Thieves, and Alexander Paris with performances by James A. Pierce III and Ianne Fields Stewart. The evening was directed and hosted by acclaimed Black and Filipinx playwright and New Visions Fellowship Lead Mentor Roger Q. Mason (they/them).

The New Visions Fellowship is a rigorous year-long professional development initiative aimed at celebrating the brilliance of and uplifting Black TGNC writers in the face of the systemic exclusion that Black TGNC writers have endured within American theater. The inaugural fellowships were awarded to Nick Hadikwa Mwaluko and Ayla Xuan Chi Sullivan. The program is helmed by Kilroy's List honoree Roger Q. Mason along with Program Manager Jordan Stovall.

Photo Credit: Sachyn Mital

Adam Odsess Rubin, Artistic Director of National Queer Theater Roger Q. Mason, Lead Mentor of the New Visions Fellowship Jordan Stovall, New Visions Fellowship Program Manager Emmanuel Wil

Roger Q. Mason, Lead Mentor of the New Visions Fellowship

Be Like Bone, a musical by Storm Thomas

Performed by Wes Garlington

''The Naked Cross'' by Chantal Vorobei Thieves

Performed by Chantal Vorobei Thieves and Yasha Lelonek

''The Naked Cross'' by Chantal Vorobei Thieves

Performed by Yasha Lelonek and Chantal Vorobei Thieves

''for coloured niggaz, or: who gon beat my ass? (you won''t I''m too scary)''

Written and performed by Ayla Xu n Chi Sullivan

Nick Hadikwa Mwaluko, New Visions Fellowship playwright

''Silence is a Sound'' by Nick Hadikwa Mwaluko

Performed by Ianne Fields Stewart and James A. Pierce III

''Silence is a Sound'' by Nick Hadikwa Mwaluko

Performed by Ianne Fields Stewart and James A. Pierce III

''Ancestor Invocation''

Written and performed by Alexander Paris

''for coloured niggaz, or: who gon beat my ass? (you won''t I''m too scary)''

Written and performed by Ayla Xu n Chi Sullivan

''Ballad for the Legendary Children''

Written and performed by Roger Q. Mason

Curtain Call at Jubilee for a New Vision


