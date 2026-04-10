Photos: NICOLE TRAVOLTA IS DOING ALRIGHT Opens at SoHo Playhouse

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Photos have been released from the opening celebration of NICOLE TRAVOLTA IS DOING ALRIGHT, now playing an encore engagement at SoHo Playhouse. The solo show, written and performed by Nicole Travolta, returned to New York following national and international touring, with an official press opening held on April 5.

The production is currently running through May 10 at SoHo Playhouse. The 80-minute performance blends stand-up, storytelling, and character work to explore themes of identity, ambition, and personal experience.

Directed by Margarett Perry and Paula Christensen, the piece follows Travolta as she examines financial struggles, career challenges, and the pressures of navigating the entertainment industry while carrying a well-known last name. The work incorporates autobiographical elements, including her experiences with debt, survival jobs, and the pursuit of stability and self-definition.

NICOLE TRAVOLTA IS DOING ALRIGHT has been described as a solo performance combining humor and personal reflection, focusing on the complexities of self-worth and independence.

Tickets for NICOLE TRAVOLTA IS DOING ALRIGHT are available through SoHo Playhouse for performances through May 10.

Photo Credit: Anneliese Horowitz

Broadway star Adriane Lenox with friend. Nicole Travolta with Directors Margarett Perry and Paula Christensen Nicole Travolta Nicole Travolta with Directors Margarett Perry and Paula Christensen Nicole Travolta