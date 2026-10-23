Photos: Margot Rose Stars in UNCONDITIONAL at La MaMa
Gretchen Cryer will host a post-show talkback following the performance on Saturday, October 24.
La MaMa and William Mellon's production company Magic Panda Productions have released new production photos for the New York premiere of UNCONDITIONAL, a musical memoir written and performed by Margot Rose. Check out the photos below!
Directed by Anne Kenny, performances for this limited engagement began on Thursday, October 15 and will run through Sunday, October 25, 2026 in The Club at La MaMa (66 E 4th St).
Additionally, the producers announced that Grammy nominee and Obie, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award-winning writer Gretchen Cryer will host a post-show talkback following the performance on Saturday, October 24. Cryer and Rose reunite, having worked together on the original production of I’m Getting My Act Together and Taking It On the Road.
UNCONDITIONAL, a musical memoir features music by Margot Rose and Aaron Benham, and musical direction and arrangements by Benham, with Melina Young rounding out the cast as The Girl. The creative team includes lighting and scenic design by Alison Brummer, and musical direction by Aaron Benham.
This musical tells the remarkable true story of two women who dared to build a family on their own terms. In a time when LGBTQ+ families had few roadmaps and even fewer legal protections, the story follows their years-long journey through fertility treatments, financial sacrifices, community support, and unwavering commitment to becoming parents until… the unspeakable happens. What begins as a deeply personal quest becomes a celebration of chosen family, perseverance, and the extraordinary things people will do for love.
This is not simply a story about how a family begins—it is a story about how a family endures. Decades after achieving their dream, an unexpected tragedy forces them to confront loss, identity, and the meaning of unconditional love itself. Through humor, heartbreak, original music, and profound honesty, UNCONDITIONAL explores the resilience of the human spirit and the bonds that sustain us through life's most difficult moments. At its heart, the musical asks a universal question: when everything changes, what does it truly mean to remain a family?
Photo Credit: Austin Ruffer
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