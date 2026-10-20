Photos: Isabella Rossellini Visits COPPERFIELD! THE NEW MUSICAL at Duke Theater

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COPPERFIELD! The New Musical officially opened October 19 at The Duke on 42nd Street at New 42 Studios. The new Off-Broadway musical stars Bobby Conte in the title role, and features book, music, and lyrics by Jeffrey Scharf, with direction and choreography by Gabriel Barre. The limited engagement continues through December 6. Check out photos of Isabella Rossellini visiting the show below!

Based on Charles Dickens' semi-autobiographical novel David Copperfield, the musical follows its title character from a troubled childhood through adulthood as he navigates hardship, love, betrayal, and personal triumph. Along the way, he encounters some of Dickens' most memorable characters, including Aunt Betsey Trotwood, Mr. Micawber, Agnes Wickfield, Steerforth, Dora Spenlow, and Uriah Heep.

Joining Conte in the company of actor-musicians are Amelia Cormack, Jed Feder, Calvin Knegten, Kent M. Lewis, Kara Mikula, Miyuki Miyagi, Nancy O'Connor, Dan Piering, Aaron Michael Ray, Will Reynolds, Owen Squire Smith, Alexander Sovronsky, Erica Spyres, Andy Taylor, Cathryn Wake, Tatiana Wechsler, and Henry Witcher.

The creative team includes scenic design by Edward Pierce, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, sound design by Shannon Slaton, and hair and wig design by J. Jared Janas. Orchestrations and arrangements are by Sonny Paladino, with Ashley Wren Collins serving as associate director and associate choreographer.

Photo Credit: Adrian Azeveedo



Photo Credit: Adrian Azeveedo

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 18 Hrs 32 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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