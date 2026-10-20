Photos: Isabella Rossellini Visits COPPERFIELD! THE NEW MUSICAL at Duke Theater
The limited engagement continues through December 6 at The Duke on 42nd Street at New 42 Studios.
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COPPERFIELD! The New Musical officially opened October 19 at The Duke on 42nd Street at New 42 Studios. The new Off-Broadway musical stars Bobby Conte in the title role, and features book, music, and lyrics by Jeffrey Scharf, with direction and choreography by Gabriel Barre. The limited engagement continues through December 6. Check out photos of Isabella Rossellini visiting the show below!
Based on Charles Dickens' semi-autobiographical novel David Copperfield, the musical follows its title character from a troubled childhood through adulthood as he navigates hardship, love, betrayal, and personal triumph. Along the way, he encounters some of Dickens' most memorable characters, including Aunt Betsey Trotwood, Mr. Micawber, Agnes Wickfield, Steerforth, Dora Spenlow, and Uriah Heep.
Joining Conte in the company of actor-musicians are Amelia Cormack, Jed Feder, Calvin Knegten, Kent M. Lewis, Kara Mikula, Miyuki Miyagi, Nancy O'Connor, Dan Piering, Aaron Michael Ray, Will Reynolds, Owen Squire Smith, Alexander Sovronsky, Erica Spyres, Andy Taylor, Cathryn Wake, Tatiana Wechsler, and Henry Witcher.
The creative team includes scenic design by Edward Pierce, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, sound design by Shannon Slaton, and hair and wig design by J. Jared Janas. Orchestrations and arrangements are by Sonny Paladino, with Ashley Wren Collins serving as associate director and associate choreographer.
Photo Credit: Adrian Azeveedo
Photo Credit: Adrian Azeveedo
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