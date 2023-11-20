Photos: Inside The Hermitage Artist Retreat's Reading of THE SORE LOSER

The Hermitage Artist Retreat held a recent reading of Madeleine George’s new comedy THE SORE LOSER that included Adam Chanler-Berat, Lynda Gravatt, Allison Guinn, Greg Hildreth, James Jackson Jr., Matthew Maher, T Mitsock, Shannon Tyo, and Joel Van Liew. The new play reading, part of The Hermitage’s Major Theatre Award, was presented November 17 at MCC Theater.

Check out photos from the reading below!

The Hermitage Major Theater Award recognizes a playwright or theater artist with a commission of $35,000 to create an original work, as well as providing a residency at the Hermitage’s beachfront campus Sarasota County, Florida, and this inaugural workshop of the newly created play in New York.

Photo Credit: Danny Bristoll Photo / The Hermitage Artist Retreat