Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside The First Day of Rehearsal For WOMAN OF THE YEAR From J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company

Woman of the Year is directed by Artistic Director Robert W. Schneider with choreography by Broadway dancer Deidre Goodwin.

Mar. 21, 2023  

J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company have announced the complete company of WOMAN OF THE YEAR, along with photos from the first day of rehearsal, for the organization's 2023 season opener: Woman of the Year (April 13 - 23, 2023).

A Tony Award-winning adaptation of the classic film starring Spencer Tracy and Katherine Hepburn with music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Peter Stone, Woman of the Year is directed by Artistic Director Robert W. Schneider with choreography by Deidre Goodwin and musical direction by Miles Plant.

Janine LaManna and John Leone will lead the company of Woman of the Year as Tess Harding and Sam Craig, respectively. The company also includes Eric Michael Gillett as Gerald, Rebecca Spigelman as Helga, Kelly Lester as Jan, and Jake Urban as Alexi along with Sarah Mackenzie Baron (Ballet Mistress), Andrew Eckert (Chip Salisbury), Jeremy Konopka (Ellis), Tony Romero (Abbott), Timmy Lewis (Phil), Eddie Marco (Pinky), Marcus Canada (Maury) and swings Tyler Mell and Nicole Weitzman.

"We are excited to kick off our third season with Kander, Ebb and Stone's Woman of the Year," said Jim Jimirro, Executive Producer/Co-Founder. "From charting with a pop song ("My Coloring Book") in 1962 to the current Broadway staple, Chicago, Kander and Ebb have been thrilling audiences with their smart, fresh and always-surprising music for over 60 Years. Woman of the Year is quintessential Kander and Ebb and we are enthusiastic about presenting it."

"We are so honored that Mr. Kander, and the estates of Mr. Ebb and Mr. Stone have allowed us to present the first New York City revival of this Tony Award-winning musical," said Robert W. Schneider, Artistic Director/Co-Founder. "Forty plus years later Woman of the Year is still fresh, funny, and filled with songs that are the perfect definition of what Kander and Ebb do so well!"

A sassy and clever musical, Woman of the Year centers around Tess Harding, America's most famous TV reporter, and Sam Craig, America's most famous cartoonist. When Tess goes on air to insult Sam's work, the two start an epically public feud in their respective mediums. The feud turns to romance but not to harmony, in a delightful battle of the sexes between two outsized egos. The Kander and Ebb score features "Sometimes a Day Goes By," "I Wrote the Book" and "The Grass is Always Greener."

The creative and design team for Woman of the Year includes Joshua Warner (Set Designer), Ethan Steimel (Lighting Designer), DW (Costume Designer), Emily LaRosa (Properties Designer), Chelsie McPhilimy (Projections Designer), Griffin Strout (Associate Music Director), Frederick Miller (Dramaturg), and Justin Kirkpatrick (Technical Director), Zoe Fagundes (Animations Designer), Avital Asuleen (Associate Director), Shannon Gaffney (Assistant Director), and casting by Holly Buczek of Wojack Casting. The stage management team includes Eponine Myles and Maria Papadopolous.

The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company 2023 season also includes Sugar (April 27 - May 7) and The Goodbye Girl (May 11 - May 21) at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street - between 9th and Dyer Avenues). Single tickets for each production of the 2023 J2 Spotlight season are $60 with a subscription for all three shows available at a 25% discount. Tickets for all shows are now on sale here.

Photos: Inside The First Day of Rehearsal For WOMAN OF THE YEAR From J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company
The Cast of WOMAN OF THE YEAR

Photos: Inside The First Day of Rehearsal For WOMAN OF THE YEAR From J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company
The cast and creative team of WOMAN OF THE YEAR

Photos: Inside The First Day of Rehearsal For WOMAN OF THE YEAR From J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company
Griffin Strout, Robert Schneider, and Deidre Goodwin

Photos: Inside The First Day of Rehearsal For WOMAN OF THE YEAR From J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company
Deidre Goodwin

Photos: Inside The First Day of Rehearsal For WOMAN OF THE YEAR From J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company
Janine LaManna

Photos: Inside The First Day of Rehearsal For WOMAN OF THE YEAR From J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company
John Leone

Photos: Inside The First Day of Rehearsal For WOMAN OF THE YEAR From J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company
John Leone and Janine LaManna

Photos: Inside The First Day of Rehearsal For WOMAN OF THE YEAR From J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company
Eric Michael Gillett

Photos: Inside The First Day of Rehearsal For WOMAN OF THE YEAR From J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company
Kelly Lester

Photos: Inside The First Day of Rehearsal For WOMAN OF THE YEAR From J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company
Marcus Canada

Photos: Inside The First Day of Rehearsal For WOMAN OF THE YEAR From J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company
Tyler Mell and Nicole Weitzman

Photos: Inside The First Day of Rehearsal For WOMAN OF THE YEAR From J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company
Jake Urban

Photos: Inside The First Day of Rehearsal For WOMAN OF THE YEAR From J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company
Sarah Mackenzie Baron

Photos: Inside The First Day of Rehearsal For WOMAN OF THE YEAR From J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company
Andrew Eckert

Photos: Inside The First Day of Rehearsal For WOMAN OF THE YEAR From J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company
Jeremy Konopka

Photos: Inside The First Day of Rehearsal For WOMAN OF THE YEAR From J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company
Tony Romero

Photos: Inside The First Day of Rehearsal For WOMAN OF THE YEAR From J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company
Timmy Lewis

Photos: Inside The First Day of Rehearsal For WOMAN OF THE YEAR From J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company
Eddie Marco



DRINKING IN AMERICA Extended at Audibles Minetta Lane Theatre Photo
DRINKING IN AMERICA Extended at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre
Audible Theater will present four additional performances of Drinking in America, written by three-time Obie Award winner Eric Bogosian, starring Andre Royo, and directed by Mark Armstrong.
PAPERBOY World Premiere Musical to Begin Performances This Week Photo
PAPERBOY World Premiere Musical to Begin Performances This Week
Manhattan School of Music’s Musical Theatre Division will present the World Premiere of Paperboy, a new musical based on the award-winning novel by Vince Vawter.
Elizabeth Swados THE BEAUTIFUL LADY to Have NYC Debut at La MaMa in May Photo
Elizabeth Swados' THE BEAUTIFUL LADY to Have NYC Debut at La MaMa in May
THE BEAUTIFUL LADY – a new musical work by the Tony nominated composer Elizabeth Swados (RUNAWAYS in 1978), with text translated by Paul Schmidt – will have its NYC debut at La MaMa’s Ellen Stewart Theatre this spring.
Irish Rep to Live Stream Final Performances of ENDGAME Photo
Irish Rep to Live Stream Final Performances of ENDGAME
Irish Repertory Theatre will partner with The League of Live Stream Theater to simulcast the final four performances of Endgame by Samuel Beckett

More Hot Stories For You


Extended Run of Orietta Crispino's LET ME COOK FOR YOU to be Presented at TheaterlabExtended Run of Orietta Crispino's LET ME COOK FOR YOU to be Presented at Theaterlab
March 21, 2023

Theaterlab will present an extended run of Let Me Cook For You | Trilogy, an intimate and interactive solo show written and performed by Orietta Crispino.
Jason Robert Brown, Lillias White, Sutton Foster, and More Set For TheaterWorksUSA Spring BenefitJason Robert Brown, Lillias White, Sutton Foster, and More Set For TheaterWorksUSA Spring Benefit
March 21, 2023

TheaterWorksUSA, currently presenting the hit family show Dog Man The Musical at New World Stages, will host its annual Spring Gala on Monday, April 24 (cocktails begin at 6 PM) at The Current at Chelsea Piers. 
DRIFTWOOD THE MUSICAL Will Come to New York This YearDRIFTWOOD THE MUSICAL Will Come to New York This Year
March 21, 2023

Following a sold-out world premiere Melbourne season in 2022, the Producers of Driftwood The Musical have announced the production will head to New York later this year to explore its potential in the heartland of musical theatre.
Free Reading of AN IMPROBABLE FICTION Comes to A Noise WithinFree Reading of AN IMPROBABLE FICTION Comes to A Noise Within
March 21, 2023

A Noise Within's “Noise Now” community engagement series presents a staged reading of An Improbable Fiction. It's plague time, and Shakespeare's characters are out of sorts (and out of work). Several of our favorites Shakespearean characters reunite at the Boar's Head Tavern to celebrate life and ruminate on the state of the world.
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of DRINKING IN AMERICA at Audible TheaterPhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of DRINKING IN AMERICA at Audible Theater
March 20, 2023

See photos from opening night of Audible Theater’s production of Drinking in America, written by three-time Obie Award winner Eric Bogosian and starring Andre Royo.
share