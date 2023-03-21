Photos: Inside The First Day of Rehearsal For WOMAN OF THE YEAR From J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company

J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company have announced the complete company of WOMAN OF THE YEAR, along with photos from the first day of rehearsal, for the organization's 2023 season opener: Woman of the Year (April 13 - 23, 2023).

A Tony Award-winning adaptation of the classic film starring Spencer Tracy and Katherine Hepburn with music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Peter Stone, Woman of the Year is directed by Artistic Director Robert W. Schneider with choreography by Deidre Goodwin and musical direction by Miles Plant.



Janine LaManna and John Leone will lead the company of Woman of the Year as Tess Harding and Sam Craig, respectively. The company also includes Eric Michael Gillett as Gerald, Rebecca Spigelman as Helga, Kelly Lester as Jan, and Jake Urban as Alexi along with Sarah Mackenzie Baron (Ballet Mistress), Andrew Eckert (Chip Salisbury), Jeremy Konopka (Ellis), Tony Romero (Abbott), Timmy Lewis (Phil), Eddie Marco (Pinky), Marcus Canada (Maury) and swings Tyler Mell and Nicole Weitzman.



"We are excited to kick off our third season with Kander, Ebb and Stone's Woman of the Year," said Jim Jimirro, Executive Producer/Co-Founder. "From charting with a pop song ("My Coloring Book") in 1962 to the current Broadway staple, Chicago, Kander and Ebb have been thrilling audiences with their smart, fresh and always-surprising music for over 60 Years. Woman of the Year is quintessential Kander and Ebb and we are enthusiastic about presenting it."



"We are so honored that Mr. Kander, and the estates of Mr. Ebb and Mr. Stone have allowed us to present the first New York City revival of this Tony Award-winning musical," said Robert W. Schneider, Artistic Director/Co-Founder. "Forty plus years later Woman of the Year is still fresh, funny, and filled with songs that are the perfect definition of what Kander and Ebb do so well!"



A sassy and clever musical, Woman of the Year centers around Tess Harding, America's most famous TV reporter, and Sam Craig, America's most famous cartoonist. When Tess goes on air to insult Sam's work, the two start an epically public feud in their respective mediums. The feud turns to romance but not to harmony, in a delightful battle of the sexes between two outsized egos. The Kander and Ebb score features "Sometimes a Day Goes By," "I Wrote the Book" and "The Grass is Always Greener."



The creative and design team for Woman of the Year includes Joshua Warner (Set Designer), Ethan Steimel (Lighting Designer), DW (Costume Designer), Emily LaRosa (Properties Designer), Chelsie McPhilimy (Projections Designer), Griffin Strout (Associate Music Director), Frederick Miller (Dramaturg), and Justin Kirkpatrick (Technical Director), Zoe Fagundes (Animations Designer), Avital Asuleen (Associate Director), Shannon Gaffney (Assistant Director), and casting by Holly Buczek of Wojack Casting. The stage management team includes Eponine Myles and Maria Papadopolous.



The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company 2023 season also includes Sugar (April 27 - May 7) and The Goodbye Girl (May 11 - May 21) at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street - between 9th and Dyer Avenues). Single tickets for each production of the 2023 J2 Spotlight season are $60 with a subscription for all three shows available at a 25% discount. Tickets for all shows are now on sale here.