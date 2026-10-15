Photos: Inside Rehearsals for WILD ROSE at New York Theatre Workshop
Previews begin at New York Theatre Workshop on Tuesday November 24, 2026.
Barrett Doss will join the cast of the US premiere production of the new musical Wild Rose in the role of Susannah. Timea Kenny-Koncz also joins the company, which includes Madeline Brewer, Danny Burgos, Joe Carroll, Annabelle Duffy, Reed Epley, Jackson Parker Gill, Haley Gustafson, Ciara Alyse Harris, Jaye Ladymore, Ada Manie, Linda Mugleston, Emily Grace Schultheis, Bri Sudia, and Mare Winningham. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.
Wild Rose is written by Nicole Taylor, directed by John Tiffany and choreographed by Steven Hoggett & Vicki Manderson, with music supervision by Sarah Travis and Nadia DiGiallonardo. Previews begin at New York Theatre Workshop on Tuesday November 24, 2026, with opening night set for Monday December 14, 2026, for a run through Sunday January 10, 2027.
SING YOUR OWN SONG. There is only one thing in Rose-Lynn's life that has ever made sense: country music. Fresh out of jail for some past mistakes, free-spirited Rose-Lynn is bursting with raw talent & charisma, and ready to escape Glasgow, Scotland to chase her dream of being a country music singer in America. But her mother Marion has had enough, insisting that she settle down, ditch the fantasy, and focus on raising her two young kids. Rose-Lynn reluctantly agrees to take a cleaning job and finds an unlikely champion in her new boss Susannah, bringing her dream closer than ever. Now Rose-Lynn must decide if risking everything will really pave the road to Nashville.
From Nicole Taylor, BAFTA-winning writer of the original Wild Rose film and Netflix's global sensation "One Day," in her New York theatrical debut, and renowned director John Tiffany, Wild Rose is an uplifting and heartwarming new musical about motherhood, dreams and finding your three chords and the truth.
This US premiere production will feature songs from powerhouse female country artists including Brandi Carlile, Wynonna Judd, The Chicks, Patty Griffin, Caitlyn Smith, and more, alongside the film's award-winning original song "Glasgow (No Place Like Home)".
Photo credit: Valerie Terranova
The company of WILD ROSE at New York Theatre Workshop
Emily Grace Schultheis and Bri Sudia
John Tiffany (center)
Emily Grace Schultheis and Bri Sudia
(Front row) Jackson Parker Gill, Reed Epley, and Ada Manie
Michele Groner, Nicole Taylor, and Alicia Grey
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