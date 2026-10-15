Photos: Inside Rehearsals for WILD ROSE at New York Theatre Workshop

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Barrett Doss will join the cast of the US premiere production of the new musical Wild Rose in the role of Susannah. Timea Kenny-Koncz also joins the company, which includes Madeline Brewer, Danny Burgos, Joe Carroll, Annabelle Duffy, Reed Epley, Jackson Parker Gill, Haley Gustafson, Ciara Alyse Harris, Jaye Ladymore, Ada Manie, Linda Mugleston, Emily Grace Schultheis, Bri Sudia, and Mare Winningham. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Wild Rose is written by Nicole Taylor, directed by John Tiffany and choreographed by Steven Hoggett & Vicki Manderson, with music supervision by Sarah Travis and Nadia DiGiallonardo. Previews begin at New York Theatre Workshop on Tuesday November 24, 2026, with opening night set for Monday December 14, 2026, for a run through Sunday January 10, 2027.

SING YOUR OWN SONG. There is only one thing in Rose-Lynn's life that has ever made sense: country music. Fresh out of jail for some past mistakes, free-spirited Rose-Lynn is bursting with raw talent & charisma, and ready to escape Glasgow, Scotland to chase her dream of being a country music singer in America. But her mother Marion has had enough, insisting that she settle down, ditch the fantasy, and focus on raising her two young kids. Rose-Lynn reluctantly agrees to take a cleaning job and finds an unlikely champion in her new boss Susannah, bringing her dream closer than ever. Now Rose-Lynn must decide if risking everything will really pave the road to Nashville.

From Nicole Taylor, BAFTA-winning writer of the original Wild Rose film and Netflix's global sensation "One Day," in her New York theatrical debut, and renowned director John Tiffany, Wild Rose is an uplifting and heartwarming new musical about motherhood, dreams and finding your three chords and the truth.

This US premiere production will feature songs from powerhouse female country artists including Brandi Carlile, Wynonna Judd, The Chicks, Patty Griffin, Caitlyn Smith, and more, alongside the film's award-winning original song "Glasgow (No Place Like Home)".

Photo credit: ​Valerie Terranova

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 07 Hrs 54 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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