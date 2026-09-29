Photos: Inside Rehearsals for David's Zax's AFTERMATH
The play stars Steven Skybell, Danny Kornfeld, Jill Stern, and Awesta Zarif in a drama examining moral responsibility and family ties.
Aftermath, a new play written by David Zax and directed by Colton Pometta, is now in rehearsals ahead of a strictly limited 24-performance engagement playing October 19 - November 8. See rehearsal photos!
With an official opening night on Saturday, October 24 at A.R.T./NY's Mezzanine Theatre, Aftermath stars Danny Kornfeld, Tony Award nominee Steven Skybell, Jill Stern, and Awesta Zarif.
28-year-old freelance journalist Josh Goldman has just survived a Taliban kidnapping in Afghanistan, and is recovering in his childhood home with his parents. As Josh struggles to reconnect with his family and make sense of what he's endured, we learn how the young journalist found the courage to take on his most dangerous assignment, and at what cost. This timely drama examines questions of moral responsibility, privilege, and sacrifice in the context of global political conflict and family ties.
Playwright Zax spent over a decade as a working journalist, contributing to the New York Times, This American Life, Slate, The Wall Street Journal, and The Paris Review. Aftermath features lighting by Lucrecia Briceño, costumes by Räyya Gracy, scenic design by Chen-Wei Liao, and sound design by Stan Mathabane.
Photo credit: John David West
director Colton Pometta and playwright David Zax
Jill Stern, Steven Skybell, Danny Kornfeld, Awesta Zarif, director Colton Pometta, and playwright David Zax
The company of Aftermath in rehearsals
Playwright David Zax
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