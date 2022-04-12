Photos: Inside Opening Night of Transport Group's THE PATSY

Transport Group's revival of its acclaimed 2011 production of The Patsy, written by Barry Conners, performed by David Greenspan, and directed by Jack Cummings III, officially opened on Sunday, April 10 at 3pm.

Filled with familial intrigue, marital sparring, lovers in pursuit, country club scandals, and labors of the heart, The Patsy premiered on Broadway in 1925 becoming an instant success. The hit play was then immediately immortalized in film by a quartet of early 20th century luminaries-stars Marion Davies and Marie Dressler, director King Vidor, and producer William Randolph Hearst.

In 2011 six-time Obie Award winner David Greenspan, along with Transport Group Artistic Director and two-time Obie Award winner Jack Cummings III, put their own spin on the feisty drawing room comedy by giving all eight roles to Greenspan. Now Greenspan and Transport Group resurrect this Cinderella story of a girl a little less beautiful, a little less loved, and her fractious, gossipy family, which explores a family's aspirations of wealth, status, and love in pre-depression America.

The Patsy runs through Sunday, May 1 at Abrons Arts Center, 466 Grand Street (F to Delancey Street; J or M to Essex Street; D or B to Grand Street), as part of the @Abrons Series. Tickets prices start at $55 and may be purchased by visiting transportgroup.org or by phoning 866-811-4111. For more information and exact performance schedule, visit transportgroup.org.