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Photos: Inside Opening Night of A GHOST IN YOUR EAR at Audible Theater

The immersive horror production stars Owen Campbell and Lucas Iverson and was created by Tony Award nominee Jamie Armitage.

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Audible Theater held an Opening Gala Celebration for the New York Premiere of A Ghost in Your Ear, an immersive horror show set inside an audiobook recording session gone terrifyingly wrong. A Ghost in Your Ear is now in performances through Sunday, November 22 at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre. See photos!

Written and directed by Jamie Armitage, featuring sound design by Ben & Max Ringham, and starring Owen Campbell and Lucas Iverson, A Ghost in Your Ear arrives in New York following an acclaimed, sold-out run at London's Hampstead Theatre Downstairs.

When an actor (Lucas Iverson) arrives late to a sound studio for a last-minute recording session, he is handed the script of a chilling ghost story to read. But as the engineer (Owen Campbell) cues the recording and the evening wears on, the horrors slowly begin to escape the page to haunt the studio itself. With audiences wearing headphones featuring groundbreaking binaural sound technology, this cutting-edge theatrical experience places everyone directly in a haunting world of sound.

Photo credit: Tricia Baron

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Opening Night Curtain Call of A Ghost in Your Ear. (l-r) Owen Campbell and Lucas Iverson

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Owen Campbell

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Lucas Iverson

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Lucas Iverson, Bob Carrigan (Audible CEO), Owen Campbell, Jamie Armitage

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Lucas Iverson, Jamie Armitage, Owen Campbell

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Jamie Armitage

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John Selby, Owen Campbell, Jamie Armitage, Campbell Greenock, Lucas Iverson

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Campbell Greenock

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John Selby

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Reza Diako

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Faith Salie

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Bonnie Milligan

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Michael Cruz Kayne

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