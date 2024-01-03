Photos: In Rehearsal for RUSSIAN TROLL FARM At Vineyard Theatre

The show will play a limited run from January 25, 2024 - February 25, 2024 at Vineyard Theatre.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

Vineyard Theatre has shared photos from the first rehearsal of Russian Troll Farm: A Workplace Comedy by Obie Award winner Sarah Gancher, directed by Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder). The show will play a limited run from January 25, 2024 - February 25, 2024 at Vineyard Theatre (108 E. 15th Street). Opening night is set for February 8, 2024. 
 
The cast features Academy Award nominee Christine Lahti (“Chicago Hope,” “Evil”) as Ljuba, Renata Friedman (Zürich) as Masha, Haskell King (Kingfishers Catch Fire) as Egor, John Lavelle (Selma, The Graduate) as Steve and Hadi Tabbal (The Vagrant Trilogy) as Nikolai.
 
The design team includes scenic design by two-time Tony Award nominee Alexander Dodge (Harry Clarke, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder), costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho (Sandra, POTUS), lighting design by Drama Desk nominee Marcus Doshi (Pass Over), sound design by Tony Award winner Darron L West (Lackawanna Blues), and video & projection design by Jared Mezzocchi (On the Beauty of Loss). Jennifer Rogers will serve as production stage manager and Tyler Danhaus is assistant stage manager. Elizabeth Williamson is the dramaturg, Sarah Hartmann is associate director and casting is by The Telsey Office/Karyn Casl, CSA.
 
Russian Troll Farm: A Workplace Comedy will be produced in association with Dori Berinstein/Dramatic Forces. It is also produced in association with Geva Theatre Center. Liz Armstrong is a Troll Team Partner. The play was originally produced by Geva Theatre Center in Rochester, New York: Elizabeth Williamson, Artistic Director and Christopher Mannelli, Executive Director. The World Premiere of Russian Troll Farm: A Workplace Comedy was produced virtually by TheaterWorks Hartford and TheatreSquared in October 2020 (New York Times Critic’s Pick).
 
Single tickets to Russian Troll Farm: A Workplace Comedy begin at $35 and are on sale at www.vineyardtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 212-353-0303.



