 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: HOSPITAL HOUR Opens Off-Broadway at The Culture Club

See photos of Lucas Hedges, Sarah Sherman and more at the opening.

By:

Last night, Rachel Kaly's one woman stand up show Hospital Hour officially opened Off-Broadway at The Culture Club. On hand to celebrate the occasion was Kaly, producer Bob Odenkirk and director Chris Fleming and more. See photos!

VIP guests included Academy Award nominee Lucas Hedges, SNL's Sarah Sherman and Jane Wickline, Jack and Rachel AntonoffJosh Sharp, Aaron Jackson, Patti Harrison, Devon Bostick, John Wilson, Great Titelman, and more.

Rachel Kaly got her first period the same day Saddam Hussein was hanged. Since then, she's been to the hospital over 300 times for various psychological treatments. Are these two facts related? Probably. After selling out performances in London's SoHo Theatre and at Edinburgh Fringe, Rachel brings her critically acclaimed one-woman show to NYC to explain, once and for all, why she's so mentally ill.

Photo credit: Andrew Patino and Austin Ruffer

Photos: HOSPITAL HOUR Opens Off-Broadway at The Culture Club — photo 1 of 20


Bob Odenkirk, Rachel Kaly, Chris Fleming

Photos: HOSPITAL HOUR Opens Off-Broadway at The Culture Club — photo 2 of 20


Bob Odenkirk, Rachel Kaly, Chris Fleming

Photos: HOSPITAL HOUR Opens Off-Broadway at The Culture Club — photo 3 of 20


Bob Odenkirk, Rachel Kaly, Chris Fleming

Photos: HOSPITAL HOUR Opens Off-Broadway at The Culture Club — photo 4 of 20


Rachel Kaly, Chris Fleming, Bob Odenkirk

Photos: HOSPITAL HOUR Opens Off-Broadway at The Culture Club — photo 5 of 20


Rachel Kaly, Chris Fleming, Bob Odenkirk

Photos: HOSPITAL HOUR Opens Off-Broadway at The Culture Club — photo 6 of 20


Rachel Kaly, Bob Odenkirk

Photos: HOSPITAL HOUR Opens Off-Broadway at The Culture Club — photo 7 of 20


Patti Harrison, Aaron Jackson, Guests

Photos: HOSPITAL HOUR Opens Off-Broadway at The Culture Club — photo 8 of 20


Chris Fleming

Photos: HOSPITAL HOUR Opens Off-Broadway at The Culture Club — photo 9 of 20


John Wilson

Photos: HOSPITAL HOUR Opens Off-Broadway at The Culture Club — photo 10 of 20


Guest, Miranda Haymon

Photos: HOSPITAL HOUR Opens Off-Broadway at The Culture Club — photo 11 of 20


Joe Mande

Photos: HOSPITAL HOUR Opens Off-Broadway at The Culture Club — photo 12 of 20


Devon Bostick

Photos: HOSPITAL HOUR Opens Off-Broadway at The Culture Club — photo 13 of 20


Jane Wickline

Photos: HOSPITAL HOUR Opens Off-Broadway at The Culture Club — photo 14 of 20


Lucas Hedges

Photos: HOSPITAL HOUR Opens Off-Broadway at The Culture Club — photo 15 of 20


Joe Mande, Rachel Kaly, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, Patti Harrison

Photos: HOSPITAL HOUR Opens Off-Broadway at The Culture Club — photo 16 of 20


Rachel Kaly

Photos: HOSPITAL HOUR Opens Off-Broadway at The Culture Club — photo 17 of 20


Josh Sharp, Aaron Jackson

Photos: HOSPITAL HOUR Opens Off-Broadway at The Culture Club — photo 18 of 20


Sarah Sherman

Photos: HOSPITAL HOUR Opens Off-Broadway at The Culture Club — photo 19 of 20


Sarah Sherman, Greta Titelman, Guests

Photos: HOSPITAL HOUR Opens Off-Broadway at The Culture Club — photo 20 of 20


Zach Dunn, Devon Bostick, Jeremy Levick, Rajat Suresh, Jake Bender, and Guests

Buy Tickets to Hospital Hour



Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS

Men Love Horsies in Off-Broadway Men Love Horsies
Royal Family Productions (11/13-11/13)
LA GRINGA in Off-Broadway LA GRINGA
Repertorio (2/08-12/31)
LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA in Off-Broadway LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA
Repertorio (11/15-12/31)
EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS in Off-Broadway EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS
Repertorio (1/07-12/31)
Hold in Off-Broadway Hold
AMT Theater (10/26-11/15)
FunikiJam’s WORLD MUSIC FAIR in Off-Broadway FunikiJam’s WORLD MUSIC FAIR
Actors Temple Theatre (10/17-12/05)
Oratorio for Living Things in Off-Broadway Oratorio for Living Things
Berlind Theatre at McCarter Theatre Center (11/06-11/08)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Show Info Buy Tickets