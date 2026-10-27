Photos: HOSPITAL HOUR Opens Off-Broadway at The Culture Club

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Last night, Rachel Kaly's one woman stand up show Hospital Hour officially opened Off-Broadway at The Culture Club. On hand to celebrate the occasion was Kaly, producer Bob Odenkirk and director Chris Fleming and more. See photos!

VIP guests included Academy Award nominee Lucas Hedges, SNL's Sarah Sherman and Jane Wickline, Jack and Rachel Antonoff, Josh Sharp, Aaron Jackson, Patti Harrison, Devon Bostick, John Wilson, Great Titelman, and more.

Rachel Kaly got her first period the same day Saddam Hussein was hanged. Since then, she's been to the hospital over 300 times for various psychological treatments. Are these two facts related? Probably. After selling out performances in London's SoHo Theatre and at Edinburgh Fringe, Rachel brings her critically acclaimed one-woman show to NYC to explain, once and for all, why she's so mentally ill.

Photo credit: Andrew Patino and Austin Ruffer

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 08 Hrs 51 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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