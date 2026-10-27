Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: HOSPITAL HOUR Opens Off-Broadway at The Culture Club
See photos of Lucas Hedges, Sarah Sherman and more at the opening.
Last night, Rachel Kaly's one woman stand up show Hospital Hour officially opened Off-Broadway at The Culture Club. On hand to celebrate the occasion was Kaly, producer Bob Odenkirk and director Chris Fleming and more. See photos!
VIP guests included Academy Award nominee Lucas Hedges, SNL's Sarah Sherman and Jane Wickline, Jack and Rachel Antonoff, Josh Sharp, Aaron Jackson, Patti Harrison, Devon Bostick, John Wilson, Great Titelman, and more.
Rachel Kaly got her first period the same day Saddam Hussein was hanged. Since then, she's been to the hospital over 300 times for various psychological treatments. Are these two facts related? Probably. After selling out performances in London's SoHo Theatre and at Edinburgh Fringe, Rachel brings her critically acclaimed one-woman show to NYC to explain, once and for all, why she's so mentally ill.
Photo credit: Andrew Patino and Austin Ruffer
Patti Harrison, Aaron Jackson, Guests
Guest, Miranda Haymon
Joe Mande
Devon Bostick
Joe Mande, Rachel Kaly, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, Patti Harrison
Sarah Sherman
Sarah Sherman, Greta Titelman, Guests
Zach Dunn, Devon Bostick, Jeremy Levick, Rajat Suresh, Jake Bender, and Guests
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