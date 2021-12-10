Photos: Go Inside the RAGS PARKLAND SINGS THE SONGS OF THE FUTURE Album Celebration!

Producer Christopher Maring will present a return engagement of The Lucille Lortel Award-winning and critically-acclaimed Ars Nova production of Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future, Last night, the production celebrated its cast album with a special performance! Go inside the show below!

The production will begin its run at the Space at Irondale (85 S Oxford St, Brooklyn, NY) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Rags Parkland was written by Andrew R. Butler, directed by Jordan Fein and will star the original cast from Ars Nova's world premiere production.

For tickets, please visit www.RagsParklandMusical.com. Tickets range from $39 to $119.

Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of The Future is an immersive musical concert experience, featuring an explosive rock, folk, and blues score. Set 250 years in the

future, musician Rags Parkland returns to Earth to recount the legacy of his lost love Beaux Weathers and her band, The Future. The show is a battle cry against injustice and an irresistible celebration of the power of voices rising up together in song and protest.

A New York Times Critic's Pick, Rags Parkland opened at Ars Nova in 2018, had an extended run in response to popular demand and critical acclaim, and was declared one of the best shows of 2018 by the New York Times. This return engagement will star the original cast, including Rick Burkhardt as Rick, Andrew R. Butler as Rags Parkland, Tony Jarvis as Gill, Jessie Linden at Devo, Stacey Sargeant as Beaux Weathers. Casting for the role of Ess Pinvint will be announced at a later date.

The creative team includes Nathan Koci (music director), dots (scenic design), Qween Jean (costume design), Barbara Samuels (lighting design), Kathryn Nuvuna (sound design), Veronica Lee (production stage manager), Merrick Williams (assistant stage manager) and Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA (original casting director).

Photo Credit: Shira Friedman