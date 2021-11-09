Photos: Go Inside the First Rehearsal for AMERICANO!

Amas Musical Theatre in association with Quixote Productions will present a two-week developmental workshop of Americano!, a new musical with a book by Michael Barnard and Jonathan Rosenberg and music composed by Carrie Rodriguez at the New 42nd Street Studios (229 West 42nd Street). There will be three (3) performances: Friday, November 19th @12pm & 4:30pm and Saturday, November 20th @11am. Seating is limited. RSVP at boxoffice@amasmusical.org. For further information, visit www.amasmusical.org.

Check out photos from the first rehearsal below!

Directed by Michael Barnard, the cast features Jeff Applegate ("Old Man Rush" - Amazon Prime), Michelle Arotsky (Matilda - JW Engman Thtr), Joseph Paul Cavazos (Kinky Books - Phoenix Thtr Co.), Lucas Coatney (Kiny Boots, Jersey Boys - Phoenix Thtr Co.), Sean Ewing (West Side Story - B'way), Iliana Maria Garcia (In the Heights - Orlando Shakespeare), Justin Figueroa (Junk: A Rock Opera), Makai Hernandez, Valton Jackson (Jospeph....- Nat'l Tour, Kinky Boots - MUNY), Edgar Lopez (Expecting a Miracle, We Are the Dream), Anne-Lise Koyabe (Elf, Show Boat - Phoenix Thtr Co.), Alex Paez (Roza - Bway, "Meteor"), J. Antonio Rodriguez (Buddy:The Buddy Holly Story, Footloose - MUNY), Lannie Rubio (A Chorus Line, Footloose - New London Barn Thtr), Pablo Francisco Torres ("Pablo Fransisco: They Put it Out There", "MAD-TV"), and Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda (In the Heights, The Toxic Avenger - Phoenix Thtr Co.). The stage manager is Christine Viega.

Americano! enjoyed its World Premiere with the Phoenix Theatre Company and during its 4-week run from January to February 2020, set all the box office records for an original Arizona musical, finishing with 10 consecutive sold out shows and anchoring the Company's 100th anniversary season.