Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for VOLT Festival's GOLDIE, MAX & MILK
A surprising and deeply human comedy about motherhood, family, and doing what comes naturally.
59E59 Theaters is returning to in-person programming in January 2022, featuring their Winter 2022 Season and the launch of the VOLT Festival in Spring 2022. The first annual VOLT Festival will showcase the talent of local playwright Karen Hartman with the NYC Premieres of her plays The Lucky Star, New Golden Age and Goldie, Max and Milk.
Go inside rehearsals for Goldie, Max and Milk below!
Max, a single lesbian, just gave birth. She's unemployed with a house that's falling apart, an ex on the loose, and no clue how to nurse her newborn. Can Goldie, an Orthodox Jewish lactation consultant, guide Max into motherhood? Or will conflicting family values get the better of them both? A surprising and deeply human comedy about motherhood, family, and doing what comes naturally.
Directed by Jackson Gay
May 1 - June 4, 2022
For more information on the VOLT Festival, visit www.59e59.org/programs/volt.
Photo credit: Melinda Graber
Blair Baker, Shayna Nicole Small, Timiki Salinas, Lauren Molina, Victoria Huston-Elem and Beatrice Ethel Tulchin
Ilana Breitman, Junghyun Georgia Lee and Nick Campano
Lauren Molina, Beatrice Ethel Tulchin and Timiki Salinas
Lauren Molina, Beatrice Ethel Tulchin and Timiki Salinas
Victoria Huston-Elem, Sun Hee Kil, Ilana Breitman and Junghyun Georgia Lee
The company
Ilana Breitman and the company
Caroline Ragland, Julie Gottfried, Val Day, Blair Baker and Shayna Nicole Small
Blair Baker, Shayna Nicole Small, Timiki Salinas, Lauren Molina, Victoria Huston-Elem and Beatrice Ethel Tulchin