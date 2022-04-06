Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for VOLT Festival's GOLDIE, MAX & MILK

A surprising and deeply human comedy about motherhood, family, and doing what comes naturally.

Apr. 6, 2022  

59E59 Theaters is returning to in-person programming in January 2022, featuring their Winter 2022 Season and the launch of the VOLT Festival in Spring 2022. The first annual VOLT Festival will showcase the talent of local playwright Karen Hartman with the NYC Premieres of her plays The Lucky Star, New Golden Age and Goldie, Max and Milk.

Go inside rehearsals for Goldie, Max and Milk below!

Max, a single lesbian, just gave birth. She's unemployed with a house that's falling apart, an ex on the loose, and no clue how to nurse her newborn. Can Goldie, an Orthodox Jewish lactation consultant, guide Max into motherhood? Or will conflicting family values get the better of them both? A surprising and deeply human comedy about motherhood, family, and doing what comes naturally.

Directed by Jackson Gay
May 1 - June 4, 2022

For more information on the VOLT Festival, visit www.59e59.org/programs/volt.

Photo credit: Melinda Graber

Blair Baker, Shayna Nicole Small, Timiki Salinas, Lauren Molina, Victoria Huston-Elem and Beatrice Ethel Tulchin

Karen Hartman

Jackson Gay and Karen Hartman

Ilana Breitman, Junghyun Georgia Lee and Nick Campano

Lauren Molina, Beatrice Ethel Tulchin and Timiki Salinas

Lauren Molina, Beatrice Ethel Tulchin and Timiki Salinas

Victoria Huston-Elem, Sun Hee Kil, Ilana Breitman and Junghyun Georgia Lee

The company

Ilana Breitman and the company

Caroline Ragland, Julie Gottfried, Val Day, Blair Baker and Shayna Nicole Small

Blair Baker, Shayna Nicole Small, Timiki Salinas, Lauren Molina, Victoria Huston-Elem and Beatrice Ethel Tulchin



