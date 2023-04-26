Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE COUNTRY PLAY at Theater for the New City

The Country Play runs April 27 - May 14.

Apr. 26, 2023  

A peaceful retirement is turned upside down by two unexpected house guests in Richard Ploetz's THE COUNTRY PLAY. The production will have its World Premiere at Theater for the New City (TNC) with opening night scheduled for Thursday, April 27. The play runs until May 14 and is directed by Job Ethan Christenson.

Get a first look at photos below!

The Country Play was inspired and loosely drawn from events from Ploetz's 20+ years in his country house in Northwestern Connecticut. Born in Metuchen, NJ, Ploetz grew up outside of Albany and has lived in the same East Village walk-up apartment (on Saint Marks Place) since 1975. A lifelong New Yorker, Ploetz escapes to the country whenever he can. His first play, written in a cabin in Northern Vermont in 1969, led to his studying playwriting at the Yale Drama School.

About The Country Play - Michael Turner is spending the summer that begins his retirement at his family's country house. Settling in to write the great American novel, he looks forward to spending time with his only child who is leaving for Yale in the fall. The presence of Michael's overbearing college roommate and his successful novelist stepmother complicate everyone's plans resulting in unexpected consequences.

The cast features Stan Buturla, Marc Castle, Matt Corry, Steve Macarus, Calli Medley, Elizabeth Murray, Lué McWilliams, Nick Ruggeri, and Alyssa Simon.

The creative team includes scenic design by Mark Marcante, and lighting design by Alex Bartenieff. The assistant director is Jason Campbell and stage management is by Rebecca Kaplan. Produced by Nedworks, Inc. with Carol Dudgeon as producer.

The Country Play runs April 27 - May 14, with performances Thursday - Saturday at 8pm, and Sundays at 3pm. Performances take place at Theater for the New City (Cino Theater), 155 1st Avenue (Between 9th & 10th Street), New York City, NY 10003. Subways: L to 1st Avenue, 4/6 to Astor Place, F to 2nd Avenue, R/W to 8th Street. Running time 95 minutes. Tickets are $18 for general, $12 students/seniors and are available at Click Here.

More info available at www.nedworksproductions.org & www.theaterforthenewcity.net.

The cast of THE COUNTRY PLAY

The cast of THE COUNTRY PLAY

The cast of THE COUNTRY PLAY

The cast of THE COUNTRY PLAY

The cast of THE COUNTRY PLAY

The cast of THE COUNTRY PLAY




